Sha René's newly released "The Prophet Zone: Zones: 1960 - 1988" is a thought-provoking collection of powerful reflections and divine interactions

"The Prophet Zone: Zones: 1960 - 1988" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sha René is an impactful message of faith that explores the author's deeply personal and profound relationship with the divine.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023

Sha René shares, "This book is the first of a series that takes you from the 1960's, the year of her birth to the 1980's. This is from her personal diary. She thought she would keep to herself, but God told her to let all of you know what would happen. What if she had a dream about 911 years before and it happened? What if she dreamt of the Coronavirus years before? Would you believe her? What if she saw the soldiers on the rooftops with rifles and saw what will happen to the sun before it happens? To have this information is valuable because God actually shows her, and it is amazing. Even more than being amazing is her goal to get you to God. Her goal is to get you to repent.

"There is this special number that constantly shows up number 105 and it is her special number whereby it refers to, Psalms 105:15, 'Saying, Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm.' It is the number God designated to her. While she is not Nostradamus, there are strange similarities in her life's journey, one in being a Certified Aromatherapist where she wants to heal those that want to heal themselves. She believes that God uses people and she is just being used to pass on a message, a message of Love. God Loves you!

"Read 'The Prophet Zone 2' and 'The Prophet Zone 3' where her dreams and events that God calls 'Zones' will come alive soon. They will be found at a store near you! Sha René promises that the Lord will be with you as you read and study the Bible. It is the only place where you will find the truth!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sha René's new book will captivate the imagination and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on her fascinating journey.

Sha René shares in hopes of aiding others toward a strong and comforting relationship with their spiritual journey and God.

