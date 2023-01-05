Steve Davis's newly released "Revelation by the Book: Reconciling Revelation by the Word of God" is an informative study of prophetic scripture

"Revelation by the Book: Reconciling Revelation by the Word of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Davis is a thought-provoking discussion of Revelation that examines the knowledge available to mankind regarding the end times.

Davis shares, "The vast majority of Christians are confused and uncertain about the book of Revelation, and it is no wonder. Ten different Bible commentators can present twelve different points of view on Revelation. Bible teachers just adopt the viewpoint of their favorite Bible commentator. Pastors tend to preach to the view point they were taught in seminary by a respected professor. Ninety-nine percent of pastors and Bible teachers are not dogmatic about their view of Revelation and will profess that each of the various interpretations has merit, but this is an unacceptable position.

"Logically, there can be only one correct interpretation of the book of Revelation.

"The desire to find the one true interpretation of Revelation has been with me since I first began reading the Bible over twelve years ago. After years of prayer, study, research, and contemplation, the fog of confusion began to clear. The key is quite simple and yet difficult in that it is most elusive.

"The key to unlocking Revelation is a complete trust in God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Davis's new book tackles complex scripture and lays out a clear and easy-to-follow study of an often-discussed section of scripture.

Davis shares in hopes of spreading knowledge regarding God's word and to motivate readers in their pursuit of connection with their spiritual wellbeing.

