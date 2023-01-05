Nicole Rocke's newly released "Mya in the Mirror" is a creative teaching tool that encourages young readers to trust in God for guidance

"Mya in the Mirror" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole Rocke is a fun adventure to a local carnival where an unexpected twist of events finds a young girl lost in world of mirrors.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mya in the Mirror": a delightful juvenile fiction with an important message of faith. "Mya in the Mirror" is the creation of published author Nicole Rocke.

Rocke shares, "Mya thought that she would have a regular Sunday with her family. This meant going to church and Sunday school in the morning, followed by her mom making an amazing meal for them to enjoy at home. However, she would soon learn that this Sunday was anything but regular with the trip to the carnival after church. There will be fun games, rides, prizes to win, and cotton candy. Imagine thinking that you are going to have a wonderful time at the carnival with your family only for you to end up getting lost. How could this be? How will Mya get back to her family? Could Mya be lost forever? What will Mya face while she is lost? Who will she meet? What lessons will she learn? Who will save Mya?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Rocke's new book brings an important lesson of faith to life in a new and innovative way.

Rocke shares in hopes of aiding upcoming generations in their understanding of scripture by crafting a fun adventure with important meaning.

