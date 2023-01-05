Submit Release
Sir William Ralph Landrum Tolbert's newly released "Being with the One: The Lord Has Spoken" is an enjoyable selection of inspiring poetry

"Being with the One: The Lord Has Spoken" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sir William Ralph Landrum Tolbert is an eloquent arrangement of poetic works that explore the beauty of the natural world, faith, and key life experiences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Being with the One: The Lord Has Spoken": an engaging collection of moving verse. "Being with the One: The Lord Has Spoken" is the creation of published author Sir William Ralph Landrum Tolbert.

Tolbert shares, "The Lord planted his love, in my heart
And soul, that I may be able to see His vision, to do his will."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sir William Ralph Landrum Tolbert's new book will resonate with the soul as readers reflect on the elegant stanzas within.

Tolbert shares deeply personal works inspired by his personal faith for the enjoyment and encouragement of all.

Consumers can purchase "Being with the One: The Lord Has Spoken" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Being with the One: The Lord Has Spoken," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

