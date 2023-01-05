Tonya Perry's newly released "Life Begins When You Manage Your Faith" contains a brilliant read that will guide one in understanding their faith.

"Life Begins When You Manage Your Faith" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tonya Perry is a great revelation that leads one into learning the ropes of their faith and reevaluating their selves in order to persevere through what life gives.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Begins When You Manage Your Faith": a stirring manuscript about faith, managing it, nurturing it, and utilizing it against the endless waves of life. "Life Begins When You Manage Your Faith" is the creation of published author Tonya Perry, a seeker of God. She finds joy in seeing how the word of God is manifested daily in peoples' lives.

Perry shares, "The purpose of writing, 'Life Begins When You Manage Your Faith' is that, it took faith to navigate me through my life passion and faith to overcome daily challenges. Along with understanding the revelations of God when he's dealing with me on a personal level. Therefore, faith management prepared me for reality to help with making the right choices at the crossroads of life. From simple things in life to making big decisions that will impact a nation, faith is the foundation of our relationship with God, which will help manifest our destinies. I'm married, I have three children which are young adults. I love them very dearly. I always have worked with the elderly, which has been such an inspiration to me. We all can empathize with one another that it took faith to help us through our life experiences. God has been my hope to dream and his love has been such an immeasurable entity in my life. His whisper in my ear, has brought depth, balance and integrity to my life. He has been there for me countless times. Fortunately, my life rerouted me to be a seeker of God. It's a joy to see how the word of God being manifested daily in peoples' lives. His profound words illustrate timeless accounts, revealing faith and miracles."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonya Perry's new book is a must-read account that equips the readers into seeing how true faith allows one a life they can easily get by. With this, one can understand how faith is a foundation of their connection with the Lord whose greatness will lead them to security.

