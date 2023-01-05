David Stafford's newly released "Apostolic Technologies: Supernatural Algorithms" is an encouraging message of hope for upcoming generations

"Apostolic Technologies: Supernatural Algorithms" from Christian Faith Publishing author David Stafford is a thoughtful discussion of the changes needed and work necessary to achieve an effective continuation of the modern church.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Apostolic Technologies: Supernatural Algorithms": a potent discussion that will challenge and empower. "Apostolic Technologies: Supernatural Algorithms" is the creation of published author David Stafford, a dedicated husband and father of four who currently oversees Kingdom Fellowship International, counseling leaders and disciplining families in kingdom truths for covenant relationships. He is owner and functions as general manager of For His Kingdom (Global) Radio (FHKR), http://www.forhiskingdomradio.com, David Stafford Ministries (DSM), Do the Word Publishing, and as the host and executive producer of Do the Word radio broadcast spreading the Gospel of the kingdom.

Stafford shares, "In his new book, Apostolic Technologies, David Stafford delves into the genetic makeup of 'apostolic grace.' He gives the body of Christ a clear understanding of her heritage, ancestry, and culture, explaining what it really means to be apostolic.

"The architects are here; wise master builders have now come forward to redesign the operating system of the twenty-first-century church (ekklesia). Using the science of the Spirit, they are redesigning with revelation knowledge using prophetic-apostolic technologies and supernatural algorithms.

"He is not talking about rebooting the current operating system of the church. The new wine is not compatible with the old wineskin, and there is no release of the new unless there is a change in the existing construct. The redesigned operating system's architecture will accurately reflect the kingdom-now culture absent of the futurist mindset with its worldly structures. The wineskin is being reengineered not with reheated religious theology but with authentic apostolic technologies.

"The pioneers are gathering, apostles and prophets working in tandem to reform and bring forth a new wineskin. History shows that spiritual upgrade is revelatory, and it is established by the reformation of current revelation knowledge of recovered spiritual truth.

"His prayer is that this book will be used as a blueprint. May it be instrumental in tearing down and destroying the mental strongholds and constructs that compose today's institutionalized religious mindsets of carnal cognitive thinking. May it release a revelatory grace that will delete the outdated paradigm and install fresh vision and prophetic thinking. May it plant, build, and equip a new generation of saints who will rediscover the ancient paths that clearly demonstrate and restore to the body of Christ her true apostolic identity."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Stafford's new book will bring key components of the modern church under scrutiny as a carefully evaluated path forward is discussed.

Stafford shares this teaching tool in hopes of encouraging and equipping the next generation in their work to expand the kingdom of God and his organic church.

Consumers can purchase "Apostolic Technologies: Supernatural Algorithms" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

