Phil Guarrasi's newly released "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention" is an engaging personal memoir that explores family history as well

"The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention" from Christian Faith Publishing author Phil Guarrasi is an enjoyable reflection on life that examines the author's personal and spiritual growth and key experiences that altered the author's perception of God's connection with humanity.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention": a nostalgic and inspiring reflection of how God has guided and shaped the author's life. "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention" is the creation of published author Phil Guarrasi, the son of a World War II vet and a native of Brooklyn, New York. He attended Saint Michael's Grammar School and graduated from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering in 1970. He and his wife, Barbara, have been married for fifty years and have three sons and three grandchildren. Guarrasi has also operated a business specializing in industrial valve automation for over thirty years. His other pursuits include a love for European travel and a passion for downhill skiing.

Guarrasi shares, "The Purple Onion is a book that every person should be able to relate to. It's a story that deals with significant moments that present themselves to a person over their lifetime, some of which become totally life altering. The author points out a number of these specific circumstances that had a tremendous impact on his life but which he thought for many years were just random events. It was only much later in life that he began to see these events as the hand of God at work in his life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phil Guarrasi's new book brings readers an intimate look into the author's most cherished and impactful memories.

Guarrasi shares in hopes of encouraging others to witness God's impact on one's personal journey and celebrate His hand upon one's life.

