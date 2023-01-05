Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,771 in the last 365 days.

Phil Guarrasi's newly released "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention" is an engaging personal memoir that explores family history as well

"The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention" from Christian Faith Publishing author Phil Guarrasi is an enjoyable reflection on life that examines the author's personal and spiritual growth and key experiences that altered the author's perception of God's connection with humanity.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention": a nostalgic and inspiring reflection of how God has guided and shaped the author's life. "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention" is the creation of published author Phil Guarrasi, the son of a World War II vet and a native of Brooklyn, New York. He attended Saint Michael's Grammar School and graduated from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering in 1970. He and his wife, Barbara, have been married for fifty years and have three sons and three grandchildren. Guarrasi has also operated a business specializing in industrial valve automation for over thirty years. His other pursuits include a love for European travel and a passion for downhill skiing.

Guarrasi shares, "The Purple Onion is a book that every person should be able to relate to. It's a story that deals with significant moments that present themselves to a person over their lifetime, some of which become totally life altering. The author points out a number of these specific circumstances that had a tremendous impact on his life but which he thought for many years were just random events. It was only much later in life that he began to see these events as the hand of God at work in his life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phil Guarrasi's new book brings readers an intimate look into the author's most cherished and impactful memories.

Guarrasi shares in hopes of encouraging others to witness God's impact on one's personal journey and celebrate His hand upon one's life.

Consumers can purchase "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Phil Guarrasi's newly released "The Purple Onion: Reflections on Moments of Divine Intervention" is an engaging personal memoir that explores family history as well

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.