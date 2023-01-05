Submit Release
Author Delores Brazier's new book "The Adventures of Granny Mint Truffle Audrey" is a fun and entertaining collection of short children's stories.

Recent release "The Adventures of Granny Mint Truffle Audrey" from Page Publishing author Delores Brazier is a charming collection of children's stories that follow a family of ducks on memorable adventures.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delores Brazier, who has always called her children and grandchildren her, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Granny Mint Truffle Audrey": an engaging collection of short children's stories about an adorable family of ducks.

Delores writes, "Friends are for sharing and fun times and being kind, especially when your best friend thinks she is going blind. Sometimes, it may seem that your day starts out wrong, but it always gets better when it ends with a song and lots of dancing."

Published by Page Publishing, Delores Brazier's lovely collection includes "Mercies and Mankles and Diddely Dos," "A Visit to the Eye Doctor," and "Granny's Birthday Train Ride."

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Adventures of Granny Mint Truffle Audrey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

