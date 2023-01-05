Author Delores Brazier's new book "The Adventures of Granny Mint Truffle Audrey" is a fun and entertaining collection of short children's stories.

Recent release "The Adventures of Granny Mint Truffle Audrey" from Page Publishing author Delores Brazier is a charming collection of children's stories that follow a family of ducks on memorable adventures.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delores Brazier, who has always called her children and grandchildren her, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Granny Mint Truffle Audrey": an engaging collection of short children's stories about an adorable family of ducks.

Delores writes, "Friends are for sharing and fun times and being kind, especially when your best friend thinks she is going blind. Sometimes, it may seem that your day starts out wrong, but it always gets better when it ends with a song and lots of dancing."

Published by Page Publishing, Delores Brazier's lovely collection includes "Mercies and Mankles and Diddely Dos," "A Visit to the Eye Doctor," and "Granny's Birthday Train Ride."

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Adventures of Granny Mint Truffle Audrey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

