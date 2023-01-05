Bryan G. Avila's newly released "My Baby, My World" is a sweet narrative that celebrates the beauty of observing a beloved child grow and succeed

"My Baby, My World" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bryan G. Avila is a charming narrative that finds a loving father observing and reminiscing on the joys of parenthood.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Baby, My World": a delightful juvenile fiction that will tug at the heartstrings. "My Baby, My World" is the creation of published author Bryan G. Avila.

Avila shares, "As a parent, the joy and love that we experience when our baby is born is like nothing else in this world. Everything stands still. We watch our precious little angel grow and experience new and exciting things. The sense of wonder that takes over their little face when they begin to talk, walk, and run brings is something that we will always remember no matter how old they are. This is the perfect way to let them know how they made us feel as they grew up."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryan G. Avila's new book is an uplifting celebration of the parent-child connection.

Avila shares a story that will have readers reminiscing about days gone by with hope for the promise of the future.

