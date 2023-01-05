"Choosing Your Way Through Life," a new book by Frank Andrews, Ph.D. and Ron Richardson, Ed.D., is a powerful guide helping readers create their own path to happiness.

Recent release "Choosing Your Way Through Life" from Page Publishing authors Frank Andrews, Ph.D. and Ron Richardson, Ed.D. is a powerful guide for creating one's way in life to generate love and kindness and receive it in return. By opening oneself up to positivity and love, peace of mind soon follows resulting in a peaceful and higher way of living.

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frank Andrews earned his Ph.D. at Harvard University and is a professor at UC Santa Cruz. Ron Richardson earned his Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) at UCLA and UC Irvine and was a teacher and school administrator, have completed their new book "Choosing Your Way Through Life": a thought-provoking read to help those seeking to break free from traditional ways of negativity within modern society to pursue a better way of life.

"This book is about choosing your way through life so you can bring more happiness and loving into the world. Learn to create the experience of loving—the experience of a heartfelt 'YES!' When you live a 'YES!', you experience each day with positivity, enthusiasm, peace of mind, gratitude, and happiness. As you focus on the happiness of others, you will bring more happiness into your own life!" writes Andrews and Richardson. "We invite you to write personal responses to the practices that are in this book and share your insights with others.

"When you live a heartfelt "YES!" you experience each day with greater positivity and happiness. When you see your life as a steady flood of choices, you will find yourself living more richly according to your purposes, intentions, and values."

Published by Page Publishing, Frank Andrews, Ph.D. and Ron Richardson, Ed.D.'s eye-opening guide is the perfect read for those who wish to improve their daily lives through thoughtful lifestyle changes and affecting the love they receive by returning it to others.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Choosing Your Way Through Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

