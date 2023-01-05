David Ellis shares a collection of limericks and other literary works

'Naughty Nonsense, Lascivious Limericks and Much More' released

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

David Ellis has from an early age been a fan of British comedians (think Frankie Howerd and the Carry On crew). Their influence can be seen in "Naughty Nonsense, Lascivious Limericks and Much More" (published by Xlibris AU), his varied selection of his comic verses of over 50 years.

Readers will be amused by the odd ways of the characters portrayed in the first section of the book devoted to Limericks. They will feel sympathy for their mishaps and trials as well as get shocked by their goings-on and shenanigans - the forger, the glutton, the cheat, the drunkard, the proud, the greedy, the slothful, the unfaithful, the exhibitionist, the sex-mad, the dominatrix, the cougar, the transsexual, the transvestite, the masochist, the homosexual and many more. They will also enjoy the more gentle humor of the later lengthier works in this book set both in the U.K. and Australia which include a homage to the Australian love of sport and the beach as well as a sad childhood tale.

An excerpt from the Limericks on the subject of "Alcohol":

At the church brilliant pianist Hugh

A sizeable audience drew.

But he came on so pissed

He messed up his Franz Liszt

And puked over all the front pew.

"This book's appeal lies in its humor and varied subject content. It reveals the many failings and some successes of its characters in a humorous non-judgmental way," Ellis says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, he answers, "An amused satisfaction." For more details about this book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/815253-naughty-nonsense-lascivious-limericks-and-much-more

"Naughty Nonsense, Lascivious Limericks and Much More"

By David Ellis

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 96 pages | ISBN 9781664100923

E-Book | 96 pages | ISBN 9781664100916

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born in the Isles of Sicily in 1940, David Ellis moved to Perth, Western Australia in 1972. He worked in England as an English teacher where he sought to encourage creative writing and an appreciation of literature including poetry. Well known as a chess player, he has been West of England, Cornish, Kent and three times Western Australian champion. For over 24 years, he has been the weekly chess columnist for the West Australian newspaper and in 2001, received the Australian Chess Federation for outstanding work as a chess correspondent, the year after receiving the Queen's Australian Sports Medal. He plays piano and for many years he was an enthusiastic local cricketer. He is father to a son and daughter; his son is a champion ultra-marathon runner while his daughter has competed in a number of triathlons as well as successfully representing Western Australia in both girls and women's chess teams.

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1-800-844-927 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisAU, 1-800-844-927, MarketingServices@xlibris.com.au

SOURCE XlibrisAU