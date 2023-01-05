InnoCare to Present Latest Clinical Data of Gunagratinib at the Upcoming 2023 ASCO GI

InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will present the latest clinical data of FGFR inhibitor gunagratinib (ICP-192) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium on January 19-21, 2023, which will be held online and offline in San Francisco, U.S.

The 2023 ASCO GI Cancers Symposium is an influential academic exchange event in the gastrointestinal cancer in the world, offering the latest innovative science, solution-focused strategies, and multidisciplinary approaches in GI cancer treatment, research, and care.

Poster Presentation

Title: Gunagratinib, a highly selective irreversible FGFR inhibitor, in patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR pathway alterations: A phase IIa dose-expansion study

Abstract Number: 572

Session Title: Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract

Presentation Time: 12:00 PM -1:30 PM, Jan. 20, U.S. Time

Presenter: Professor Ye Guo

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104006039/en/