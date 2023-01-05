Former director of AIC sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment for bribery

VIETNAM, January 5 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Court on Wednesday passed sentences against 36 defendants for violations related to equipment procurement bidding packages for a hospital project at Đồng Nai General Hospital.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nhàn, 54, former chairwoman and general director of Hà Nội-based Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC Group), was sentenced in absentia to 30 years of imprisonment for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "giving bribes" specified in Clause 3, Article 222 and Clause 4, Article 364 of the Penal Code.

The trial said that Nhàn had fled abroad, and the investigating agency issued a special international arrest warrant but to no avail.

Trần Mạnh Hà, 52, deputy general director of AIC, received 25 years in prison for the same crimes.

Trần Đình Thành, 68, former secretary of the Đồng Nai Province's Party's Committee, and Đinh Quốc Thái, 64, former chairman of the Đồng Nai Province's People's Committee, were sentenced to nine years of imprisonment for the crime of "receiving bribes", specified in points a and b, Clause 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Phan Huy Anh Vũ, 56, former director of Đồng Nai General Hospital and director of Đồng Nai Province's Department of Health, received 19 years in prison for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "receiving bribes".

Bồ Ngọc Thu, 63, former director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Đồng Nai Province, received three years and six months in prison for "abusing positions and powers while performing official duties".

Other defendants received sentences from 30 months’ probation to six years and six months in prison for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "lacking responsibilities leading to serious consequences".

According to the indictment, in early 2013, when the provincial People's Committee approved Đồng Nai Hospital to hire a consultant to adjust the list of specialised medical equipment, Nhàn directed many subordinates to collude with investors, consulting units, and companies to ensure that AIC won the bid.

As a result, AIC company won 16 packages of medical equipment and construction and installation at the project with a total amount of more than VNĐ665.7 billion (US$28.4 million), illegally making more than VNĐ148 billion ($6.3 million) in profit and causing serious damage to State property.

The indictment determined that to win medical equipment packages at the Đồng Nai Hospital Project, Nhàn has spent more than VNĐ43 billion ($1.8 million) bribing Trần Đình Thành, Đinh Quốc Thái and Phan Huy Anh Vũ. — VNS