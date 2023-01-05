Party diplomacy contributes to raising Việt Nam’s position: senior official

VIETNAM, January 5 - HÀ NỘI — Under the Party’s leadership and the State’s management, forces in charge of foreign affairs fulfilled the important tasks of maintaining a peaceful and stable environment at home and raising the country’s position in the international arena, a senior Party official has said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency regarding Party diplomacy, Lê Hoài Trung, member of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, said Việt Nam had expanded its partnerships in 2022, not only with political parties but also with States and organisations.

Party diplomacy has been conducted through various forms such as phone talks, official visits, theory workshops and experience exchanges, among others, he continued.

Việt Nam and its partners have enhanced mutual understanding and consolidated their political trust, the official stressed.

Trung highlighted Việt Nam’s relations with neighbouring countries, recalling the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in late 2022, which was a success across various spheres of cooperation.

Việt Nam celebrated the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with Laos, and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Cambodia this year, with an array of practical and diverse activities.

He added that the country has also joined several diplomatic activities of political parties in Southeast Asia, including those between them and their international partners.

The official also emphasised Việt Nam’s relations with countries in Asia, Europe, America and Latin America, fostered through phone talks, meetings, visits and experience exchanges.

Asked about difficulties and challenges to Party diplomacy in the year, Trung said the biggest obstacle lies with the complex regional and international situation, including the fierce competition between powers.

Trung emphasised that the challenge is to uphold the policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification of relationships, strengthen a peaceful and secure environment, utilise external resources for national development, and maintain the country's development gains.

However, Trung firmly believes that Việt Nam will overcome all headwinds to reap greater achievements next year.

According to the official, priorities of Party diplomacy in 2023 will be given to realising the master plan approved by the Politburo and the Secretariat relating to the implementation of Directive No 32-CT/TW dated February 18, 2019, on enhancing and improving the efficiency of Party diplomacy in the new situation.

He emphasised the significance of improving the forecasting capacity, adopting suitable policies and solutions promptly to respond to changes, and raising the efficiency of coordination between relevant forces.

Trung said leadership plays an important part in the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, saying leaders should be well aware of the main viewpoint agreed upon at the 13th National Party Congress, which is to build a comprehensive and modern diplomatic sector with the three pillars. — VNS