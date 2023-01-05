Submit Release
Authentic logo design service using Japanese brushes

KOBE, HYOGO, JAPAN, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANTEN Design is a logo design company that utilizes traditional Japanese brush script.

Our creative team specializes in logo design utilizing traditional Japanese brush script and can provide customized designs to meet your needs.

We are also committed to providing smooth and beautiful brush scripts to give your brand a more upscale look and feel.
Please feel free to contact us for customization to meet your needs.

【Examples of Logo Production】
▶Japanese restaurant
▶Sushi restaurants
▶High-class restaurants and kappo restaurants
▶Japanese-style Izakaya
▶Ramen noodle stores
▶Japanese inns and hotels
▶Sake labels
▶Brushstroke titles
etc.

Logo Design Feehttps://www.santenjapan.com/logo-design-fee/
Design Exampleshttps://www.santenjapan.com/japanese-logo-design-portfolios/

【About Us】
SANTEN Design
Web : https://www.santenjapan.com
JP Web : https://www.santendesign.com/
Phone : 078-219-9773　
E-mail : contact@santenjapan.com
Adress : 101 Kamitsuke, Osawa-cho, Kita-ku, Kobe, Hyogo 651-1523, Japan

TAKUYA TSUJII
SANTEN Japanese Calligraphy Design
+81 50-5532-5541
Authentic Japanese style logo design │SANTEN Design

