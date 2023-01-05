Diaccurate receives support from Bpifrance to conduct its DIACC2020 Program on the development of new payloads for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)

The DIACC2020 platform aims to develop a new generation of cytotoxic compounds to be conjugated to therapeutic antibodies





The Program stems from the unique properties of its proprietary compound DIACC2010, developed by Diaccurate for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia





/EIN News/ -- Paris/Marseille, France, January 5, 2023

Diaccurate, a French biotechnology company specialized in the development of new therapies in oncology, today announced it received from Bpifrance a grant termed “Aide à l’Innovation” to support its DIACC2020 Program aiming to establish the preclinical proof-of-concept of its sole-in-class molecule DIACC2010 as a next-generation payload for ADCs, for the treatment of solid and hematologic tumors.

About antibody-drug conjugates

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are composed of a monoclonal antibody directed towards a tumoral target, coupled with a molecular linker to a potent cytotoxic drug. ADCs selectively deliver inside tumor cells the conjugated chemotherapy, improving its efficacy and tolerability profiles.

This therapeutic class is now effectively used for the treatment of numerous cancers. However, the high toxicity of ADCs, for a large part mirroring that of their conjugated anticancer agent, limits their therapeutic index and clinical use.

About DIACC2010 drug candidate and the DIACC2020 Program

DIACC2010 is a sole-in-class selective inhibitor of kinesin KIF20A, a novel oncology target, involved in the functions of the Golgi apparatus and the control of cell division. DIACC2010 has shown potent preclinical antitumor efficacy in aggressive models of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (link to ASH poster) and solid tumors, including breast cancer.

Its efficacy profile together with the lack of toxicity towards normal cells strongly support the evaluation of DIACC2010 conjugated to therapeutic antibodies, for the development of a new generation of optimized ADCs.

The DIACC2020 Program supported by Bpifrance is expected to demonstrate, in preclinical tumor models, that ADCs bearing DIACC2010 as payload are more efficacious and better tolerated than their referent ADC counterparts, thus improving their therapeutic index and broaden their potential indications.

The workplan will run for 18 months up to the preclinical proof-of-concept in at least two models of human tumors. Preliminary efficacy and toxicity results will be available by the end of 2023 and will support potential license agreements with pharmaceutical companies.

About Diaccurate

Diaccurate explores the new frontiers of oncology in search of daring novel therapeutic approaches able to save lives. Now in the clinic, the French biotech is currently developing 3 proprietary therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action across several development programs:

DIACC3010, an optimized S6K inhibitor with efficient AKT1/AKT3 control of feed-back loop. Oral antitumoral agent that crosses the blood-brain barrier and is expected to enter phase 2 clinical trial in refractory ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer and phase 1 trial in glioblastoma multiforme.

DIACC2010, a sole-in-class KIF20A kinesin inhibitor, a novel oncology target. IV antitumoral agent with high selectivity towards cancer cells.

DIACC2020, antibody drug conjugate using DIACC2010 as payload.





Founded by Truffle Capital, Diaccurate has forged alliances with leaders in academia and industry, including CNRS, Paoli-Calmettes Institute (Marseille, France) and now Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany). It relies on a high-level management team, board of directors and clinical advisory board.

Diaccurate will attend JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco CA, January 9-12, 2023. For more information, visit www.diaccurate.com and follow @DiaccurateTx

Contacts

Dominique Bridon, CEO

33 (0)1 78 95 80 17

contact@diaccurate.com



ATCG PARTNERS

Marie Puvieux

+33 (0)9 52 78 85 08

diaccurate@atcg-partners.com



Attachment