Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1700 Block of North Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense that occurred on Saturday, December 28, 2022, in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:20 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property and vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.