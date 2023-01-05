Fujifilm Announces Addition of Splatoon™ 3 and Other Unique Features in the Updated INSTAX MINI LINK® for Nintendo Switch™ Smartphone App

Valhalla, N.Y., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Corporation, in collaboration with Nintendo Co., Ltd. continues to revolutionize how gamers can share the fun of their game play, with the significant addition of Splatoon 3 characters as well as a variety of unique features in the FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LINK ® for Nintendo Switch App[1]. With the App, users can share their favorite character moments with fellow gamers digitally or by printing a custom, one-of-a-kind INSTAX photo from their FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LINK series Smartphone Printer.

"The addition of the popular Splatoon 3 to the range of Nintendo Switch games that connect with our INSTAX MINI LINK series of Smartphone Printers is exciting, as is the new INSTAXAiR App feature that allow gamers to use character-themed effects and special frames that will appear on the printed INSTAX images," said Bing Liem, president, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Imaging Division.

The free, downloadable INSTAX MINI LINK for Nintendo Switch App allows filters and frames to be added to screenshots taken using the Nintendo Switch system's capture function, which can be transmitted to your Smartphone and then printed onto FUJIFILM INSTAX instant photos via the INSTAX MINI LINK Series of Smartphone Printers. A simple QR Code scan of the Nintendo Switch game screen using the INSTAX MINI LINK for Nintendo Switch App on your Smartphone allows the image to be printed with a variety of frames and stickers based on characters from Nintendo Switch games including Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Super Mario™, New Pokémon Snap™, and now, Splatoon 3.

Updated App features enhanced INSTAXAiR™ capabilities

Within the updated App, the INSTAXAiR feature allows users of any INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printer to add a variety of graphics, including Splatoon 3 characters, to their Smartphone photos, as well as the other standard effects of INSTAXAiR, including bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint, or a glitter look by simply holding the printer, pressing the feature button on top, and aiming the side LED to draw in the air. What is drawn in the air will then appear on the print preview in-App, and once the user is happy with the look, the graphics will appear on the print itself when printed with the INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone printer. Users of the INSTAXAiR feature can even record a video of the drawing and share the moment as a printable QR code that appears on the printed INSTAX photo. The QR code can be scanned with your Smartphone to view the video, download it, or share it on social media.

New FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LINK Smartphone Printer Color Combination Introduced Along with Splatoon 3 Accessories

In conjunction with the launch of the new INSTAX MINI LINK for Nintendo Switch App, Fujifilm is also introducing a new color variation of the FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone Printer, "Special Edition, Clay White". While using the Clay White color as a base, black accents have been added around the front power button as well as the film ejection slot to create a stylishly updated look. A bundle kit will be offered that includes the Special Edition Clay White INSTAX MINI LINK 2 and a silicone case featuring Splatoon 3 characters. Additionally, an exclusive Splatoon 3 INSTAX photo album will be available as a separate accessory for gamers to store and display their favorite prints from the INSTAX MINI LINK for Nintendo Switch Smartphone App. "With this and every FUJIFILM INSTAX product, our goal is to continue to innovate, delight, and exceed the expectations of our consumers," said Liem. "As the gaming community continues to evolve, we look forward to evolving with them."

Pricing and Availability

The updated INSTAX MINI LINK for Nintendo Switch App is expected to be available for free download via the App Store for Apple products and Google Play for Android devices in mid-January, 2023. The new Special Edition Clay White INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone Printer is also expected to be available at retail in mid-January, 2023, at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $99.95 USD. The bundle kit, consisting of the Special Edition Clay White INSTAX MINI LINK 2 Smartphone printer and Splatoon 3 silicone case, will be available at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $119.95 USD ($179.99 CDN), and the Splatoon 3 photo album will be available at a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $6.99 USD. For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/consumer/INSTAX/printers.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.



For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

TM & © 2023 Nintendo. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

FUJIFILM, INSTAX, INSTAX MINI LINK, and INSTAXAiR are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2023 FUJIFILM North America Corporation. All rights reserved.

[1] A free Smartphone App, compatible with Android phones and iPhones, is required for use of the INSTAX MINI LINK Smartphone printer. It can be downloaded from Google Play in the case of Android phones and from the App Store for iPhones, provided that there are some countries and regions where the INSTAX MINI LINK for Nintendo Switch App will not be available for download.

