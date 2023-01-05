Zens Introduces a Host of New Charging Devices to Kick of 2023 Including the World's First Charging Station for iPad & iPhone with MagSafe

A sleek new wireless 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch charging station and compact 2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch travel charger build out the line and enhance the diversity of Zens designs

Zens, a Dutch innovative company, focusing on the development and manufacturing of wireless charging products since 2011, today announces the world's first 4-in-1 charging station for iPad, iPhones with MagSafe, AirPods and Apple Watch. The truly unique feature of this charging station is that it can power all four of these devices simultaneously.

To kick off the New Year, Zens is also launching a wireless 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch charging station and the 2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch travel charger. These innovative products are now available for pre-order and will be shipping before the end of January.

"With these latest product designs, Zens is once again pushing the boundaries of wireless charging solutions," said Zens CEO Johan Plasmans. "The Zens 4-in-1 charging station + MagSafe beautifully fits into our product range and sets the standards for storing, organizing and charging all your favourite Apple devices at once."

4-in-1 Charging Station for iPad, iPhones with MagSafe, AirPods and Apple Watch

$199.99 € 199.99 | Colour: Black

With the Zens 4-in-1 Charging Station for iPad, iPhones with MagSafe, AirPods and Apple Watch, the iPad can vertically be docked on the stand and charged via the USB-C connector. The connector can be manually adjusted in height and is therefore compatible with most iPad cases. The position of the stand allows it to function as a working station for the iPad and on the frontside of the charging station is a specific spot to store an Apple Pencil. A powerful 45W adapter is included, providing enough power to charge the iPad and three other Apple devices. All iPhone models 12 and up can magnetically be attached to and charged via the integrated MagSafe charger providing a 15W fast charge. Wirelessly rechargeable AirPods and an Apple Watch can also be charged at the same time, making this a one-of-a-kind charger. The device is MFM, MFI & Qi certified.

Product page: https://makezens.com/shop/4-in-1-charging-station-for-ipad-iphones-with-magsafe-airpods-and-apple-watch/

4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Wireless Charging Station

$169.99 € 149.99 | Colours: Black, White

With the wireless 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch charging station, users can easily charge four devices simultaneously. The MagSafe charger fast charges at 15W an iPhone 12, 13 or 14. The Apple Watch charger is compatible with all Apple Watch Series including the Apple Watch Ultra. The 5W Qi charging pad allows for charging wirelessly rechargeable AirPods or any other Qi compatible device. The built-in USB-C 18W port on the right side of the charger allows charging a fourth device. This charger is made from high-grade aluminium and comes with a 45W USB-C PD universal power adapter.

Product page: https://makezens.com/shop/4-in-1-magsafe-watch-wireless-charging-station/

2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch travel charger

$99.99 € 99,99 | Colour: White

The 2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch travel charger is the most versatile and compact charger for both the iPhone and Apple Watch. The front of the device includes a MagSafe charger, that charges the iPhone 12 and up with up to 15W power. On the backside there is an Apple Watch charger. This charger is fully compatible with every Apple Watch, including the Apple Watch Ultra. When opening the kickstand your iPhone 12, 13 or 14 model will be charged and will face the user in a horizontal position. A travel case is included and securely stows the 2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch travel charger as well as the USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

Product page: https://makezens.com/shop/2-in-1-magsafe-watch-travel-charger/

For more information on the latest products along with the full range of Zens solutions, visit http://www.makezens.com.

About Zens

We are innovators. Inspirers. Pioneers. We've been pushing the boundaries of wireless charging since 2011. We are dedicated, passionate specialists who believe in the power of wireless. Our mission is to empower everyone to connect & charge easily and everywhere. With wireless charging from Zens, you can experience ultimate freedom. At home, in the office and on the road. Located at Brainport Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Home to some of the world's most trusted technology experts, thinkers, doers and collaborating minds. Zens' range of innovative wireless chargers is packed with cutting-edge technology and designed for both consumers and businesses, empowering people to improve the way they live.

