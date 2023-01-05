Indy Autonomous Challenge Announces Partnership with the Milan Monza Motor Show to Advance IAC Autonomous Racecars to Road Course Competition

IAC will run on the famed Monza F1 Circuit to push new boundaries in 2023 and beyond

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today announced that it will partner with the Milan Monza Motor Show (MIMO) to advance its autonomous racecars to road course competition in 2023 and beyond. Taking its technical feats to the next level, the IAC will run on the famed Monza F1 Circuit, the oldest racing circuit in Europe, to push new boundaries.

"MIMO is the perfect partner to make the transition from ovals to road courses happen," said Paul Mitchell, president, IAC. "This two-year partnership between IAC and MIMO will allow us to showcase our racecars in exhibition runs in June 2023 as our teams and their AI drivers learn to run on road courses, and then in June 2024 we will return and host our first proper road course racing competition at Monza the Temple of Speed."

"Indy Autonomous Challenge within MIMO perfectly embodies the spirit of an edition that will be totally dynamic," said Andrea Levy, president, MIMO Motor Show. "MIMO 2023 promotes the knowledge and diffusion of new technologies in all areas of research. The Formula 1 circuit and the old banked ones that we will use for test drives will be the stage for a special Formula Indy race, with self-driving single-seaters, engaged for the first time in a technical circuit with curves and chicanes. Monza will be the venue for an incredible challenge between the best universities and research centers from all over the world."

In addition to advancing to road competition, the IAC also announced today plans to transform its current Dallara AV-21 racecar into an improved AV-23. Its roster of Member Sponsors: AWS, Bridgestone, Cisco, Continental and Luminar, together with other IAC Technology Sponsors including dSPACE and VectorNav will help transform the current racecar into an improved Dallara AV-23 with advanced automation hardware and software, improved system integration, and packaging that is more durable and easier to maintain.

The completion of the AV-23 transformation will be done before the end of 2023 but will be done in phases to allow for testing and validation of new and/or updated systems. The transformation has already started with a new central computer from dSPACE and new GPS systems from VectorNav. Other technology that will be enhanced with the AV-23 includes:

New radar systems from Continental

Updated Lidar systems from Luminar

Enhanced communications and networking solutions from Cisco

Cloud computing and data analytics from AWS

Advanced racing tires capable of both oval and road course performance from Bridgestone

On-board supercomputer from dSPACE

GPS/GNSS connectivity from VectorNav

Aero kit and other vehicle system modifications from Dallara

The IAC is about inspiring entrepreneurship and empowering the next generation of brilliant minds to lead the industry. To continue to attract additional talent, the IAC will re-launch its SIM races on the AWS Cloud. This highly accurate simulation environment is key for university teams to exponentially innovate, test AI algorithms in a controlled environment, navigate safely, and increase chances for success should they eventually progress to on-track competitions.

The IAC will partner with AWS for its cloud computing to reach teams around the world who are looking for ways to test their autonomous software and develop their own AI drivers who can compete in SIM race events sanctioned and organized by IAC.

The Autonomous Challenge @ CES 2023 returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on January 7, with the semi and final rounds running from 1-3 p.m. PST. Admission is open only to CES attendees. Media please RSVP here to attend the Autonomous Challenge @ CES.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge will have a strong presence throughout CES 2023, including:

IAC Exhibit at CES 2023, January 5–8

When: January 5-8, 2023 during CES show hours

Where: LVCC, West Hall #3601

Eureka Park Conference Session: Motorsports as a Startup Incubator

When: 3-3:40 PST, Thursday, January 5, 2023

Where: Startup Stage, Hall G, Venetian Expo

Overview: Motorsports has always been known as a proving ground for new technologies, but the high-pressure and high stakes competitive environment also breeds great entrepreneurs and startups. The future of motorsports is high-tech with electric and even autonomous technologies being pushed to the edge. This panel will focus on companies and individuals who are committed to innovation and building companies with ties to motorsports.



Vehicle Tech Conference Session: Driverless at 200 MPH

When: 4-4:40 PST, Friday, January 6, 2023

Where: CTA Stage, Grand Lobby, Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

Overview: The autonomous vehicle industry has put a heavy focus on low-speed automation and the urban/suburban robo-taxi use case. But most vehicle driver or passenger fatalities are tied to high-speed collisions. Having ADAS and autonomy systems that work at highway speeds of 70 mph or greater is key to saving lives while also increasing supply chain productivity. This panel of business and technical leaders will discuss why mastering high-speed automation is so critical to the future of mobility while considering what can be done to push the technology to the 200 mph barrier and beyond.

About IAC: The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) organizes racing competitions among university affiliated teams from around the world to program fully autonomous racecars and compete in a series of history-making events at iconic tracks. Based in Indiana, the IAC is working to establish a hub for performance automation in the state and is harnessing the power of innovative competitions to attract the best and the brightest minds from around the globe to further state-of-the-art technology in safety and performance of automated vehicles. The IAC started as a $1 million prize competition with 31 university teams signing up to compete more than two years ago, representing top engineering and technology programs from 15 U.S. states and 10 countries.

