AMD Extends its Leadership with the Introduction of its Broadest Portfolio of High-Performance PC Products for Mobile and Desktop

— AMD Ryzen™ 7000X3D Series Desktop processors bring the power of AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology to gamers and creators —

— AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Mobile processors deliver unparalleled performance for demanding workloads with up to 16 powerful "Zen 4" cores and bring new Ryzen AI technology to select laptop devices—

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2023, AMD AMD announced a variety of new computing products across desktop and mobile, bringing new levels of performance for gamers, creators, professionals, and mainstream users. AMD is substantially expanding the range of options for Socket AM5 users with the new Ryzen 7000X3D Series Desktop processors and 65W Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors. AMD also announced a new lineup of Ryzen 7000 Series Mobile processors, including the AMD Ryzen 7045HX Series Mobile processors, which deliver on average over 50% more performance across a wide range of applications to enable gamers and creators on the go 1. AMD is also introducing the Ryzen 7040 Series Mobile processors, which feature the first dedicated artificial intelligence hardware in an x86 processor on select models.

"AMD is consistently pushing the envelope on innovation in the PC industry, bringing unmatched performance and efficiency to PC desktop and laptops users," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client, AMD. "This year, we are offering more options than ever before across desktop and mobile to create the perfect experience for each user. With the new Ryzen AI technology built into our Ryzen 7040 Series Mobile processors, we will bring not only leadership performance and power efficiency but also the power of artificial intelligence to laptop devices, ushering in a future with powerful new capabilities that only true AI hardware can provide and opening the door to a new world of experiences."

Delivering More Options for Gamers

The recently introduced AMD Socket AM5 platform enables cutting-edge technology advantages, like the most PCIe® 5 lanes for the ultimate next-gen graphics and storage bandwidth. It's also uniquely positioned to deliver long-term value, as only AMD has made a commitment to keep its newest desktop platform compatible with new processors for years to come.

Expanding the Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processor Lineup

AMD announced the addition of three new Ryzen X3D processors – the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D – bringing the power of AMD 3D V-Cache technology to the Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processor lineup1. Now, the ultimate processors for both gamers and creators comes packaged in a single chip.

These new Ryzen 7000X3D are the fastest gaming processors in the world.4 With up to 14% faster performance than the previous generation.6 The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors with 3D V-Cache technology will be available for Socket AM5 starting February 2023.

Model Cores/Threads Boost / Base Frequency2 Total Cache TDP AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16C/32T Up to 5.7 GHz / 4.2 GHz 144MB 120W AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12C/24T Up to 5.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz 140MB 120W AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8C/16T Up to 5.0 GHz / TBD 104MB 120W

Continuing to build on the existing Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processor lineup, AMD introduced the new Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 Series processors, delivering exceptional performance. Built on the "Zen 4" architecture and featuring a 65W TDP, the new Ryzen processors are optimized for both efficiency and performance, and come with an included AMD Wraith cooler, expanding options and entry points to the Socket AM5 ecosystem. And with one-click overclocking with Precision Boost Overdrive, you can get an instant performance boost of up to 39% with a water-cooled Ryzen 9 7900 processor3. The processors announced today are expected to be available starting January 10.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency2 Total Cache TDP Cooler SEP (USD) AMD Ryzen 9 7900 12C/24T Up to 5.4 GHz / 3.7 GHz 76MB 65W Wraith Prism $429 AMD Ryzen 7 7700 8C/16T Up to 5.3 GHz / 3.8 GHz 40MB 65W Wraith Prism $329 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 6C/12T Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.8 GHz 38MB 65W Wraith Stealth $229

Introducing the Ryzen 7045HX Processors for Mobile

For gamers on the go, AMD introduced the new AMD Ryzen 7045HX Series Mobile processors, powered by up to 16 powerful "Zen 4" cores and 32 threads. Built on advanced 5nm process technology and featuring the potent combination of the most processing threads currently found on a mobile processor and advanced DDR5 memory support, these mobile processors allow users to experience new levels of mobile computing.

The new AMD Ryzen 7045HX Series Mobile processors offer up to 18% faster single-threaded performance and up to an incredible 78% faster multithreaded performance over the 6900HX to deliver a huge leap in what's possible for mobile gamers and creators. 4

Systems featuring the Ryzen 7045HX Series processors will be available from Alienware, ASUS, Lenovo, and MSI beginning February 2023.

"Our partnership is built on a proud history of decades of working together in bringing ground-breaking hardware and tech solutions to market," said Matt Zielinski, EVP and president of international markets, Lenovo. "Since 2017, we've featured Ryzen processors in our most powerful Lenovo Legion PCs. And now, our new Legion Pro series laptops will integrate the latest generation of AMD Ryzen 7045 Series processors, and will be the most powerful AMD Ryzen gaming laptop we've ever released." 6

Model Cores/Threads Boost / Base Frequency2 Total Cache TDP AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16C/32T Up to 5.4 GHz / 2.5 GHz 80MB 55-75W+ AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 12C/24T Up to 5.2 GHz / 3.0 GHz 76MB 45-75W+ AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX 8C/16T Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.6 GHz 40MB 45-75W+ AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX 6C/12T Up to 5.0 GHz / 4.0 GHz 38MB 45-75W+

AMD Brings the Power of AI to Mobile Processors

As part of the new Ryzen 7040 Series Mobile processors, AMD unveiled Ryzen™ AI, the first dedicated artificial intelligence hardware in an x86 processor, available on select models, bringing AMD XDNA™ adaptive AI architecture to laptop computing delivering more performance for real-time AI experiences. Ryzen processors with Ryzen AI outperform the Apple M2 CPU by up to 20% while being up to 50% more energy efficient8. This performance and efficiency ultimately add up to richer, real-time user experiences in video collaboration, content creation, productivity, gaming, and protection.

"Microsoft and AMD have a long history of incredible partnership and impact," said Panos Panay, EVP, and chief product officer, Microsoft. "The AMD Ryzen 7040 Series paired with the latest Windows 11 updates is the next step on our journey together. Leveraging AMD silicon along with our AI investments in Windows will unlock groundbreaking experiences for our customers."

AMD is Powering the Future of PCs

Across desktop and mobile computing, AMD is delivering the performance, capabilities and efficiency modern PC users are demanding. Today, AMD also announced a wide variety of mobile processors for thin-and-light laptops to serve every type of user – from content creators to casual gamers, from hybrid workers to high-school students. Each of these builds on the strengths of Ryzen processors, including battery life and true performance for mobile platforms.

AMD Ryzen 7040HS Series Processors for Mobile

AMD introduced the Ryzen 7040HS Series Mobile processors, featuring up to eight "Zen 4" cores, integrated AMD RDNA™ 3 graphics architecture, and delivering leadership performance for ultrathin PC laptops. Built on 4nm process technology, the Ryzen 7040HS Series Mobile processors offer massive horsepower in the thinnest, lightest systems.

The new AMD Ryzen 7040HS Series Mobile processors offer:

Up to 34% faster multithreaded performance over the competition 9

Up to 21% faster gaming performance over the competition7

Systems featuring the Ryzen 7040HS Series processors will be available from OEM partners beginning in March 2023.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency2 Cache TDP Ryzen 9 7940HS 8C/16T Up to 5.2 GHz / 4.0 GHz 40MB 35-45W Ryzen 7 7840HS 8C/16T Up to 5.1GHz / 3.8GHz 40MB 35-45W Ryzen 5 7640HS 6C/12T Up to 5.0GHz / 4.3 GHz 38MB 35-45W

AMD Ryzen 7035 Series Processors for Mobile

Built on the 6nm process technology and featuring up to eight cores, AMD Ryzen 7035 Series processors are designed to deliver fast performance and incredibly long battery life. The capabilities of the "Zen 3+" architecture found inside the new processors allow users to experience powerful single-thread and multi-thread performance with optimal energy efficiency.

Systems featuring the Ryzen 7035 Series processors will be available from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo beginning in January 2023.

"This rise of hybrid work is a catalyst for innovation across HP's portfolio of devices, peripherals, services and subscriptions," said Enrique Lores, president and CEO, HP Inc. "Through our partnership with AMD, we are co-engineering new solutions that deliver the best possible experience for our customers. Today's launch of the new Dragonfly PRO is a great example of what's possible as HP and AMD innovate together at the heart of hybrid."

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency2 Cache TDP AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8C/16T Up to 4.75 GHz / 3.2 GHz 20MB 35W AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6C/12T Up to 4.55 GHz / 3.3 GHz 19MB 35W AMD Ryzen 7 7735U 8C/16T Up to 4.75 GHz / 2.7 GHz 20MB 15-28W AMD Ryzen 5 7535U 6C/12T Up to 4.55 GHz / 2.9 GHz 19MB 15-28W AMD Ryzen 3 7335U 4C/8T Up to 4.3 GHz / 3.0 GHz 10MB 15-28W

AMD Ryzen 7030 Series Processors for Mobile

Featuring up to eight cores, the "Zen 3"-based AMD Ryzen 7030 Series processors deliver a balance of power, proven performance, and efficiency, allowing users to get the most out of their system. The processors also have built-in Radeon™ graphics, allowing for smooth video playback and esports gaming.

Systems featuring the Ryzen 7030 Series processors will be available from HP, Acer, Lenovo, and Asus beginning in January 2023.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency2 Cache TDP AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8C/16T Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 20MB 15W AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6C/12T Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 19MB 15W AMD Ryzen 3 7330U 6C/12T Up to 4.3 GHz / 2.3 GHz 10MB 15W

AMD Ryzen PRO 7030 Series Processors for Mobile

Also coming in 2023, AMD announced new Ryzen PRO 7030 Series Mobile processors built on the 7nm "Zen 3" core architecture, offering the proven performance and exceptional battery life today's hybrid work environment demands. The Ryzen PRO 7030 Series Mobile processors are also equipped with AMD PRO technologies, which provide multilayered security and enterprise-class solutions for manageability.

Systems featuring the Ryzen PRO 7030 Series processors will be available from HP and Lenovo beginning in February 2023.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency2 Cache TDP AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7730U 8C/16T Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 20MB 15W AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 7530U 6C/12T Up to 4.5 GHz / 2.0 GHz 19MB 15W AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U 6C/12T Up to 4.3 GHz / 2.3 GHz 10MB 15W

Testing by AMD performance labs as of Dec 2022, using the Cinebench R23 1T and nT benchmarks to test the AMD Ryzen 7045 Series processors (Ryzen 9 7945HX, Ryzen 7 7745HX, Ryzen 5 7645HX models), each configured with 32GB DDR5-5200, 1TB SSD, Windows 11, compared to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors: Intel Core i9-12900HX: MSI Raider GE67HX 12UHS 2x16GB DDR5-4800, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro; Intel Core i7-12700H: Dell XPS 15 9520, 16GB DDR5-4800, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro; Intel Core i5-12500H: Dell XPS 15 9520, 16GB DDR5-4800, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro. Laptop manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. DRG-4 Max boost for AMD Ryzen processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates. GD-150. Precision Boost Overdrive requires an AMD Ryzen Threadripper or a Ryzen 3000/4000/5000/7000 series desktop processor, and a compatible motherboard. AMD Ryzen 3400G and 3200G series processors are not compatible. Because Precision Boost Overdrive enables operation of the processor outside of AMD's published specifications, use of the feature invalidates the AMD product warranty and may also void warranties offered by the system manufacturer or retailer. Availability of Precision Boost Overdrive in pre-built OEM desktop systems will vary based on the PC manufacturer's settings. Check with the PC manufacturer prior to purchase. GD-179. Based on testing by AMD as of 12/23/2022. Testing results demonstrated in Far Cry 6; CS:GO; Warhammer: Dawn of War 3; League of Legends. Ryzen™ 9 7945HX system: AMD reference motherboard configured with 2x16GB DDR5-5200, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, Radeon 610M Graphics, Windows® 11 64-bit. Ryzen 9 6900HX system: Alienware M17 R5 configured with 2x16GB DDR5-4800, 1TB SSD, Radeon 6850M XT graphics, Windows 11 64-bit. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. DRG-03 "Based on testing by AMD as of 12/23/2022. Testing results demonstrated in Handbrake, Cinebench, GeekBench, PCMArk 10, Kraken, 7-Zip, Lame MP3. Ryzen™ 7 7840HS system: AMD reference motherboard configured with 4x4GB LPDDR5,1TB SSD, Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows® 11 64-bit. Core i7-1280P system: HP Elitebook 840 G9 configured with 16GB DDR5-4800, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe, Windows 11 64-bit.System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary. PHX-6 Testing by AMD performance labs as of Dec 2022 using AMD Ryzen 7045 Series processors (Ryzen 9 7945HX, Ryzen 7 7745HX, Ryzen 5 7645HX), 32GB DDR5-5200, 1TB SSD compared to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors using Cinebench R23 1T and NT benchmarks. DRG-4. Based on testing by AMD as of 12/23/2022. Testing results demonstrated in Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, World of Tanks Encore, League of Legends, Far Cry 6, Grand Theft Auto V, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, F1 2021, Strange Brigade, Total War: Three Kingdoms Battle. Ryzen™ 9 7940HS system: AMD reference motherboard configured with 4x4GB LPDDR5, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows® 11 64-bit. Core i7-1280P system: HP Elitebook 840 G9 configured with 16GB DDR5-4800, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe, Windows 11 64-bit. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. PHX-9 Engineering projections are not a guarantee of final performance. Performance projection by AMD engineering staff based on expected performance. Specific projections are based on pre-silicon analysis and are subject to change when final products are released in market. PHX-13. Based on testing by AMD as of 12/23/2022. Testing results demonstrated in DaVinci Resolve BlackMagic , V-Ray, Blender, Cinebench R23 nT, Handbrake 1:5:1. Ryzen™ 9 7940HS system: AMD reference motherboard configured with 4x4GB LPDDR5, 1TB SSD, Radeon 780M Graphics, Windows® 11 64-bit. Apple M1 Pro system: Macbook M1 Pro 18 configured with 32GB LPDDR5, 1TB SSD, MacOS Monterey (12.6.1) System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. PHX-10



