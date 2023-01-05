AMD Unveils Suite of New Radeon GPUs to Power High-Performance, Power-Efficient Gaming Laptops

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2023, AMD AMD announced the AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series Graphics for Laptops. Built on the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture, the new GPUs are designed to deliver exceptional energy efficiency and performance to power 1080p gaming at ultra settings and advanced content creation applications on next-generation premium laptops.



The new GPUs expand the recently announced AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics family. The new AMD Radeon RX 7000M Series Graphics offer outstanding performance-per-watt while delivering state-of-the-art visuals and high-FPS gaming, while the new AMD Radeon RX 7000S Series Graphics maximize the efficiencies of AMD RDNA 3 architecture to deliver outstanding performance at low power levels ideally suited for thin and light laptops.

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for Laptops offer up to 32 new unified compute units, 32MB of second-generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 128-bit memory interface, as well as dedicated AI and raytracing hardware. In addition, they support AI-accelerated video encoding and hardware-accelerated AV1 encoding1, AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) and AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) upscaling technologies, advanced AMD smart technologies, and other features that provide visually stunning, high-refresh rate gaming experiences.

"The new products expand our portfolio of RDNA 3 architecture-based GPUs and offer the ideal blend of performance and power efficiency to let gamers enjoy their favorite games when on the go," said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. "Modern games with increasingly life-like visuals require new levels of graphics horsepower, and we're thrilled to offer a new family of GPUs allowing gamers to enjoy the most demanding games as they're intended to be experienced wherever they are."

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for Laptops

Combining performance, balanced power profiles and pixel-perfect visuals, AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT and Radeon RX 7600M graphics redefine laptop gaming and content creation capabilities, bringing desktop-class experiences to mobile platforms. Enabling high framerates with max settings for the latest laptop displays, AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics offer 26% higher performance on average than the previous generation AMD Radeon GPUs across select titles at 1080p2.

AMD Radeon RX 7700S and Radeon RX 7600S graphics redefine gaming performance for thin-and-light laptops, providing serious horsepower for the latest games and content creation projects, while operating at 100W or below. AMD Radeon RX 7700S graphics enable high-framerate gaming and 29% higher performance on average than the previous generation across select 1080p titles3. Key features of the new graphics offerings include:

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture – New compute units share resources between rendering, AI and raytracing to make the most effective use of each transistor for fast, efficient performance.

– New compute units share resources between rendering, AI and raytracing to make the most effective use of each transistor for fast, efficient performance. Dedicated AI and Raytracing Acceleration – New AI accelerators and second-generation raytracing accelerators deliver incredible performance while maximizing image quality.

– New AI accelerators and second-generation raytracing accelerators deliver incredible performance while maximizing image quality. High-Refresh Gaming – The new GPUs are designed to deliver maximum horsepower compared to competitive products for a fluid, high-refresh rate mobile gaming experience in the latest AAA and esports games.

– The new GPUs are designed to deliver maximum horsepower compared to competitive products for a fluid, high-refresh rate mobile gaming experience in the latest AAA and esports games. AMD Radiance Display™ Engine – Provides 12 bit-per-channel color for up to 68 billion colors and higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture, and includes support for DisplayPort™ 2.1.

– Provides 12 bit-per-channel color for up to 68 billion colors and higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture, and includes support for DisplayPort™ 2.1. AV1 Encoding – Unlocks new multimedia experiences with full AV1 encode support, designed for ultra-high definition resolutions, wide color gamut, and HDR enhancements.

– Unlocks new multimedia experiences with full AV1 encode support, designed for ultra-high definition resolutions, wide color gamut, and HDR enhancements. AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution technology (FSR) – Now available and upcoming in 230 games4, FSR boosts framerates in supported games while delivering incredible image quality.

Key specifications for the Radeon RX 7000M Series and Radeon RX 7000S Series Graphics can be found here.

AMD Advantage™ Laptops and AMD Smart Technologies

AMD Advantage-certified laptops are designed to deliver the ultimate platform for gamers and creators, offering state-of-the-art gaming experiences with new levels of performance and responsiveness. They combine AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series, Radeon RX 6000S Series, Radeon RX 7000M Series, or Radeon RX 7000S Series Graphics, AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series, Ryzen 6000 Series or Ryzen 7000 Series mobile processors, AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition™ applications, and other advanced system design characteristics.

AMD Advantage laptops also feature AMD smart technologies that amplify performance, including the new AMD SmartShift RSR technology. Expected to be available in the first half of 2023, AMD SmartShift RSR intelligently distributes rendering, upscaling, and presentation demands between APU and GPU resources to help deliver the best possible performance.

Several leading OEMs announced plans to deliver AMD Advantage Edition laptops beginning in the first half of 2023, powered by the new AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, including new systems by Alienware, ASUS, Emdoor and IP3.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for Laptops here

Learn more about AMD Advantage here

Follow AMD on LinkedIn

Follow AMD on Twitter

About AMD

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD AMD website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD Radeon™ RX 7000M Series Graphics, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation's dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; global economic uncertainty; cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; loss of a significant customer; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AMD's business, financial condition and results of operations; competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyber-attacks; potential difficulties in upgrading and operating AMD's new enterprise resource planning system; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products in a timely manner; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of government actions and regulations such as export administration regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals-related provisions and other laws or regulations; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments, including acquisitions of Xilinx and Pensando, on AMD's business and AMD's ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets on the combined company's financial position and results of operation; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes, the guarantees of Xilinx's notes and the revolving credit facility; AMD's indebtedness; AMD's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet its working capital requirements or generate sufficient revenue and operating cash flow to make all of its planned R&D or strategic investments; political, legal, economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of goodwill and technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; AMD's stock price volatility; and worldwide political conditions. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Contact:

George Millington

AMD Communications

(408) 547-7481

George.Millington@amd.com

Suresh Bhaskaran

AMD Investor Relations

(408) 749-2845

suresh.bhaskaran@amd.com

1 GD-176 – Video codec acceleration (including at least the HEVC (H.265), H.264, VP9, and AV1 codecs) is subject to and not operable without inclusion/installation of compatible media players.

2 RM-102 – Testing done by AMD performance labs, December 14, 2022, on a Reference System equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT 16GB DDR4-3600MHz, Video Driver 22.40 RCP 6, Win 11 versus a Reference System equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Radeon RX 6600M 16GB DDR4-3600MHz, Video Driver 22.40 RCP 6, Win 11. Tested at 1080p on the following games and settings:

Control @ DX12 High, Cyberpunk 2077 @ DX12 Ultra, Horizon Zero Dawn @ DX12 Ultimate Quality, Resident Evil Village @ DX12 Max, The Witcher 3 @ DX11 Ultra, Sniper Elite 5 @ DX12 Ultra, The Witcher 3 @ DX11 Ultra, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ DX12 Badass. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary.

3 RM-106 – Testing done by AMD performance labs, December 14, 2022, on a Reference System equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Radeon RX 7700S, 16GB DDR4-3600MHz, Video Driver 22.40 RCP 6, Win 11 versus a Reference System equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Radeon RX 6700S, 16GB DDR4-3600MHz, Video Driver 526.86, Win 11.

Tested at 1080p on the following games and settings: Assassin's Creed Valhalla @ DX12 Ultra High, Borderlands 3 @ DX12 Badass, Cyberpunk 2077 @ DX12 Ultra, Death Stranding @ DX12 Very High, The Division 2 @ DX12 Ultra, Far Cry 6 @ DX12 Ultra, Shadow of the Tomb Raider @ DX12 Highest, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands @ DX12 Badass. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. Performance may vary.

4 As of December 14, 2022

©2023 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Advantage, Adrenalin Edition, FidelityFX, Radeon, RDNA, Ryzen, Smart Access Memory, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. DisplayPort and the DisplayPort logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries. Other product names used herein are for identification purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fecbc86-a724-4c55-8833-39f5cd9550cc