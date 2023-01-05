PHILIPPINES, January 5 - Press Release

January 5, 2023 Revilla says Abalos call good for confidence-building Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. sees nothing wrong with Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos' call for senior police officers to tender their courtesy resignations. Yesterday, Abalos asked for the resignation of officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) with the rank of Full Colonel and General. The Secretary said this was to finally put to rest reports of high-ranking police officials' alleged involvement in the illicit drug trade. According to Abalos, those who have nothing to hide will have no problem with submitting their courtesy resignations. The solon said this may be good for confidence-building between the country's leadership, the PNP, and the public. "This will show that everyone is accountable and no one is untouchable," Revilla said. "Even the Chief PNP and chaplains are not spared," he added. "Ipinapakita nito na kaisa ang lahat sa pagbabalik ng tiwala ng publiko sa pulisya - especially the highest ranking officers". The lawmaker further explained that the courtesy resignations will not be an indictment against the PNP, but rather, a measure that shows the police organization serves at the pleasure and trust - to the best interest of - the public. "The PNP holds its personnel to the highest standards - lalo na yung mga nasa mabababang ranggo na araw-araw nating nakikita. It's good to show that the organization also holds those in the highest ranks to at least same standards," the senator said. "Maganda na makita yan ng publiko," he ended.