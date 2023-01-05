Adventurer Ali Abdo breaks the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest journey on an electric motorcycle

guinness world records certificate

Adventurer and Climate activist Ali Abdo succeeded in setting two Guinness records to raise awareness about climate change on his way to participate in COP27.

CAIRO, EGYPT, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egyptian Adventurer Ali Abdo broke Guinness World Record for the world's longest journey on an electric motorcycle, recording a distance of 12,749 kilometres within 30 days in a trip under the name, "The Ride to COP27." The journey began from Cairo and passed through all governorates Egypt, to raise youth awareness of climate change, and ended in Sharm El-Sheikh while hosting the 27th Climate Conference (COP27).

Abdo said that the journey was a significant challenge. He and his team had been preparing for it for about a year which enabled him to achieve that result, indicating that he recorded another record during the same journey after 22 days after its start, for the longest journey in one country on an electric motorcycle, covering a distance of 9,749 kilometres, which is a new record for the first time recorded in the Guinness World Records.

He added that he visited many schools, universities, and sports clubs during the journey to raise youth awareness of climate change. During the journey, a documentary film was also filmed to show the opportunities, challenges and success stories associated with climate change with a simplified explanation, encouraging the pursuit of implementing projects. Explaining that the attempt was sponsored by the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Environment, Planning, and Economic Development, in addition to the United Nations Development Program, the US Agency for International Development, the Our Earth Climate Foundation for Sustainable Development, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Marakez and Pirelli and Holding Company for Water and Waste Water and many volunteers.

Abdo expressed his happiness for this historical achievement, as it is the fourth number that he records in the Guinness World Records in his name, to promote sustainable development goals and highlight the various initiatives and efforts that seek to achieve them, in addition to working to raise awareness of the goals of sustainable development and promoting many initiatives.

The Egyptian adventurer, Ali Abdo, announced that he is now preparing for the ride to COP28, which is scheduled to be held in the UAE next year, indicating that the ride will start from Egypt (Jordan - Saudi Arabia - Qatar - Bahrain - Kuwait - Oman) and ends in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting that the goal of the trip is to raise awareness about sustainable development goals, empowering youth, and highlight the efforts of countries to achieving the 2030 goals, aiming to set a new Guinness record for the most number of countries visited by electric motorcycle.

Abdo said that he used the same motorcycle that he used to set the record for the longest distance on an electric motorcycle within 24 hours in New Alamein City (Egypt) in 2021, an Energica EVA EsseEsse9 motorcycle with an electric motor of 80 KW.

Ali Abdo is a sustainability Ambassador, the first Arab to set a record on a motorcycle in the Guinness World Records, and the first Arab to set a record on an electric vehicle in the Guinness World Records.