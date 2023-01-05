Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1800 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/kv4dXtuZ2iA

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.