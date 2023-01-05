Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:12 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 34-year-old Santo Rivas-Echeuarria, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).