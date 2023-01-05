Updated with Video* Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1400 Block of Spring Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 2, 2023, in the 1400 block of Spring Road, Northwest.

At approximately 12:07 am, MPD responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, MPD located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/KyGbod9VZtU

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.