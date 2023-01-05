At 4.7% CAGR, Polyurethane Composites Market Size Worth US$820.5 million by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polyurethane Composites Market size is forecast to reach US$820.5 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyurethane composites are high-performance polymeric materials made from polyurethane resins. Polyurethane is a type of thermosetting polymer made up of carbamate or urethane bonds. The reaction of a polyol with di or thiocyanate produces these polymers in most cases. Polyurethane composites have excellent properties such as strong tensile strength, impact resistance, and thermal stability. Unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) and vinyl ester resins (VER) are two of the most widely used thermosetting composite matrix materials. The growing use of polyurethane composites in the manufacture of fuel-efficient automobiles is likely to propel the global polyurethane composites market forward, throughout the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyurethane Composites Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the polyurethane composites market during the forecast period, owing to its rising demand from the building and construction, transportation, aerospace and military industries in APAC countries.

2. With the increased use of polyurethane composites in the vehicle sector due to its superior mechanical, physical and light-weight features, the transportation industry is predicted to considerably contribute to the revenue growth of the polyurethane composites market.

3. Temperature, heat resistance, lightweight, stability, durability, flexibility and strength of glass fiber goods as well as moisture, are driving demand and supply for glass fiber polyurethane composites, boosting the global market growth.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The glass segment held a significant share in the polyurethane composites market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Superior features of glass fiber polyurethane composites such as strength, flexibility, durability, stability, lightweight and heat resistance and moisture are responsible for the segment's growth.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the polyurethane composites market in 2021, up to 42%. The strong economic growth rate is credited with the expansion, as are large investments in a variety of industries, including automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics and wind energy.

3. The transportation segment held a significant share in the polyurethane composites market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Lightweight, high stability, increased durability, heat resistance and outstanding 3-D foldability are the advantages of polyurethane composites.

4. Polyurethane composites are often employed in the construction and building industries because of an increase in demand for lightweight, more robust and easily fixable (ready-made) components. They're found in window frame stiffeners, sliding door still frames, lightweight laminate panels, cladding panels and a variety of other applications.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyurethane Composites Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. ELANTAS

3. Covestro AG

4. Linecross

5. Huntsman International LLC



