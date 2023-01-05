Monetary and financial statistics – November 2022

MACAU, January 5 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in November. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 0.5% and 3.1% respectively. M1 thus decreased 2.4% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities increased 0.5%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 0.3% to MOP682.7 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 fell 9.3% and 1.2% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.0%, 43.9%, 8.4% and 10.0% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.3% from the preceding month to MOP662.7 billion whereas non-resident deposits dropped 5.6% to MOP308.7 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 2.2% to MOP248.6 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 1.8% from a month earlier to MOP1,219.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.4%, 45.4%, 9.7% and 22.6% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector increased by 0.4% from a month ago to MOP568.2 billion while external loans dropped 3.0% to MOP704.9 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 1.5% from a month earlier to MOP1,273.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 17.2%, 40.1%, 15.3% and 25.0% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-November, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector increased from 61.8% at end-October to 62.4%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 104.1% to 104.4%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 73.9% and 60.8% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 1.1%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly