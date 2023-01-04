Governor Abbott Appoints Koch To Criminal District Court No. 2 – Dallas County

TEXAS, January 4 - January 4, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Justin J. “J.J.” Koch to the Criminal District Court No. 2 in Dallas County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Justin J. “J.J.” Koch of Dallas is a former Dallas County Commissioner for District No. 2. While serving as Commissioner, he was appointed to the Civil Service Commission and the Behavioral Health Leadership Team. Previously, he was a prosecutor and private practice attorney, and served as Director of Legal Solutions for Thomson Reuters. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, he is an assistant coach for Scots Wrestling and previously volunteered for Bishop Lynch High School Wrestling and Big Brothers Big Sisters. Koch received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Duke University and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.