Governor Abbott Highlights Legislative Action Needed For Ankle Monitor Violations

TEXAS, January 4 - January 4, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan highlighting the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest and apprehension. Last month, the Governor directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of Nestor Hernandez and Zeric Jackson and submit a report to the Office of the Governor.

"It is clear that the ankle monitors, a condition of their parole, were not effective in deterring or otherwise preventing these individuals from going on to commit violent crimes, resulting in three innocent lives being lost," reads the letter. "Based on the report, it is clear that legislative action is needed. Currently, there are no criminal consequences for a parolee cutting off an ankle monitor. Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities. I look forward to working with you to accomplish these changes and other legislative initiatives that will keep our fellow citizens safe."

The Governor included BPP and TDCJ's joint report in the letter to Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan.

Read the Governor's letter to Lieutenant Governor Patrick and Speaker Phelan.