The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory Announces an Expanded Provider Enrollment Campaign
Both patients and healthcare providers need more easily accessible information about alternative pain treatments. That’s why I created the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory”ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alternative Pain Treatment Directory (APTD) is an online resource where people in pain can find everything they need for safe, effective pain relief. The Directory has hundreds of articles about the risks and benefits of conventional and alternative treatments for pain as well as condition-specific information. It also features over 100 recommended safe, natural products, many of which are not well known. The third component is a nationwide directory of alternative medicine practitioners who treat pain.
Alternative Pain Treatment Directory founder and CEO Cindy Perlin, LCSW, a chronic pain survivor, says, “We are currently interested in greatly expanding our provider directory so that wherever someone is in the U.S. they can find practitioners in every specialty. Pain, especially chronic pain, is a complex problem that often requires multiple modalities to achieve relief. Every pain patient needs an individualized intervention plan targeted to both immediate pain relief and elimination of the root causes of the pain.”
According to Perlin, conventional medicine, which relies heavily on pharmaceuticals and surgical interventions, has failed most pain patients and alternative therapies need to be more widely used for this patient group. “Both patients and healthcare providers need more easily accessible information about alternative pain treatments. That’s why I created the Alternative Pain Treatment Directory,” she says.
The APTD lists providers who are licensed or certified to practice any of the following therapies: Acupuncture, biofeedback, Calmare Scrambler Therapy, chiropractic, electrical stimulation therapies, energy healing, energy psychology, health coaching, herbal medicine, homeopathy, hypnotherapy, integrative medicine, low level laser therapy, massage therapy, medical marijuana consults, mind/body medicine, naturopathy, neurofeedback, nutritional medicine, osteopathy, physical therapy, psychotherapy, reflexology, spiritual counseling, stem cell therapy, support groups and more.
Listed providers not only get referrals from their listing, their fees also support outreach and education about alternative pain treatments, which reduces suffering and saves lives. Providers can include extensive text, photos, videos, testimonials, blogs, events and more in their profile.
APTD staff will be reaching out to professional associations, professional training schools, and individual practitioners to increase provider listings on the Directory. There is a modest fee to list on the Directory. For a limited time, to encourage signups, the fee will be discounted 33%.
Qualified healthcare providers can find more information about listing on the APTD membership page.. Use discount code CAMEDU to get the 33% discount.
