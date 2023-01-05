RSIPF calls for safety first during bad weather

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) appeals to members of the public throughout the country to think safety first during the current bad weather.

The call is being made as the country continues to experience heavy rain and strong winds.

Commissioner of Police, Mostyn Mangau says, “Boats and vessel owners are urged to think safety first before embarking on any trip at sea during the current bad weather. Check the weather by listening to the SIBC and other radio stations or call the Met service and get the right advice before travelling at sea.”

“If you are at sea and need help, contact the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on phone 21609 or 27685, or toll free 977. You can also call the Police Communication Centre on 23666 or toll free 999.”

“Road users in Honiara and throughout the provinces are also advised to take safety measures when travelling on the roads as we experience bad weather throughout the country. Please do not cross flooded rivers or streams,” Commissioner Mangau emphasises.

“Given the slippery road conditions, pedestrians are also encouraged to take care when walking along the foot paths. Children are encouraged not to play along the roadsides. Parents are reminded to keep your children away from flooded rivers or streams.”

“We do not want to lose any lives during this bad weather. Let us all work together to make sure of everyone’s safety and security,” says Commissioner Mangau

