Walker & Dunlop's NY Capital Markets Team Closed Nearly $300 Million in December

Walker & Dunlop Inc.'s New York Capital Markets team ended the year strong, securing financing up and down the capital stack and closing four deals totaling nearly $300 million.

The team, led by Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, and Mo Beler, provides the expertise and relationships within the market to assist clients with all types of financing needs. Their continued success in this difficult capital markets landscape reflects their multi-faceted ability to source aggressive capital for every asset type across the country, making them the go-to "one-stop-shop."

"Our expertise and deep relationships with the market's most active lenders and equity providers make us a top advisor for many of the industry's leading developers, owners, and operators and a trusted resource for our capital providers," said Aaron Appel, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of NY Capital Markets for Walker & Dunlop. "A big differentiator for us is our focus on delivering that personalized service that you would only expect from a boutique firm."

Select recent transactions include:

Northern Liberties – $134.6 million: Walker & Dunlop structured construction financing to facilitate the development of Northern Liberties, located along Spring Garden and North 2nd Street in Philadelphia, PA. The team acted as the exclusive advisor to Kushner Real Estate Group and National Real Estate Advisors in arranging the construction loan with Ullico. Northern Liberties is primed to become an urban mixed-use, transit-oriented residential building comprised of 360 apartment units and 23,070 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a full-service health club and fitness center, a resort-style pool, a co-working space, a conference room, a party room inclusive of a game area, and a private residential landscaped deck.

JFK Logistics Center – $100 million: Walker & Dunlop arranged $100 million in loan proceeds to facilitate the refinancing of JFK Logistics Center, a premier industrial asset 100% leased to Amazon and located in the high-barrier-to-entry JFK Airport submarket of Queens, New York. The multi-story property contains nearly 423,000 rentable square feet and features 36' clear heights, 16 loading positions, 54' x 50' column spacing, and two floors of parking across a 10.75-acre site. The site's premier location offers access to over 12 million consumers within a one-hour drive. Walker & Dunlop acted as the exclusive advisor to a joint venture between Wildflower LTD and Amstar. The financing was provided by J.P. Morgan Investment Management.

Lincoln Logistics – $37.7 million: Walker & Dunlop acted as exclusive advisors to Lincoln Equities Group and PCCP in arranging $37,732,000 in construction financing to facilitate the development of Lincoln Logistics Center located in Valley Cottage, NY. Upon completion, the property will span 220,000 square feet of Class A industrial warehouse and distribution space, complete with 55 loading dock doors, two drive-in doors, 123 parking spaces, and 36' ceiling heights. Lincoln Logistics demonstrates functional demand drivers for Class-A industrial real estate, combining a strong local labor pool with proximity to 12.3 million people within a 30-mile radius.

Hotel Peter Paul – $12.7 million: Walker & Dunlop arranged approximately $12.7 million in loan proceeds to facilitate the refinancing of Hotel Peter & Paul, a full-service boutique hotel located in the historic Marigny neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana. The team acted as exclusive advisors to ASH NYC to arrange the refinancing of the property, which includes 71 guest rooms and features exquisite amenities including a highly acclaimed bar and restaurant, lounging alcoves, and convenient accessibility to the French Quarter and downtown offerings. The financing was provided by Planters Bank.

Through the third quarter of 2022, the Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets segment sourced capital for transactions totaling over $21 billion from non-Agency capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top adviser on all asset classes for many of the industry's top developers, owners, and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop's diverse financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop WD is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005951/en/