VIPER GAMING Announces New DDR5 Performance Memory Lines

VIPER GAMING will showcase their newest DDR5 models for the first time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) January 04, 2023

VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT MEMORY has announced the upcoming release of two new DDR5 performance memory models: the Viper Xtreme 5 extreme performance lineup and the Viper Elite 5 mainstream performance lineup. Along with these new models, VIPER GAMING will also update their flagship Viper Venom DDR5 line to include new higher speeds and select models featuring AMD EXPO support. All of these new models will be exhibited for the first time at CES 2023 from January 5th to January 8th, with plans to announce release dates in the near future.

Viper Xtreme 5

With the Viper Xtreme 5, VIPER GAMING looks to appeal to the more extreme market of gamers and overclockers. Viper Xtreme 5 models will initially come in 7600 MHz, 7800 MHz and 8000 MHz frequencies and will feature tuned XMP profiles. VIPER GAMING will offer Viper Xtreme 5 kits in capacities from 16 GB to 64 GB. Viper Xtreme 5 modules and kits will come in both RGB and non-RGB variants to appeal to any build aesthetic.

Release dates for the Viper Xtreme 5 will be announced following CES 2023.

Viper Elite 5

With the Viper Elite 5, VIPER GAMING looks to appeal to the more mainstream market of gamers offering frequencies up to 6200 MHz. Viper Elite 5 models will initially come in 5600, 6000 and 6200 MHz frequencies and will feature tuned Intel XMP and AMD EXPO profiles. VIPER GAMING will offer Viper Elite 5 in capacities from 8 GB to 64 GB. Both single and kit packaging will be available. Viper Elite 5 modules and kits will come in both RGB and non-RGB variants to appeal to any build aesthetic.

Release dates for the Viper Elite 5 will be announced following CES 2023.

Viper Venom DDR5

With its newest Viper Venom models, VIPER GAMING looks to appeal to the enthusiast market of gamers offering frequencies up to 7400 MHz. Select Viper Venom models from 5200 MHz to 6200 MHz will also feature tuned Intel XMP and AMD EXPO profiles. VIPER GAMING will offer Viper Venom kits in capacities from 16 GB to 64 GB. Viper Venom modules and kits will come in both RGB and non-RGB variants to appeal to any build aesthetic.

Release dates for the newest Viper Venom DDR5 models will be announced following CES 2023.

"With Viper Gaming, we pride ourselves on delivering top-notch performance memory. With the Viper Xtreme 5, Viper Elite 5, and the newest Viper Venom, we're excited to offer premier performance for gamers at every level," said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President of Product Development at PATRIOT MEMORY.

For more information on VIPER GAMING and current DRAM lines, please visit https://viper.patriotmemory.com.

About VIPER™

VIPER™ is a trademarked brand of PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSD, and flash storage solutions. VIPER™ was established in 2007 by unveiling their well-known line of computer memory, which has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, VIPER™ expanded its product categories to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. Offering entry, mid-level, and high-end solutions, all with rich feature sets, VIPER™ award-winning peripherals provide gamers with the best price-for-performance and reliability that enable them to dominate their sport.

