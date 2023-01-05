"Fentanyl Detox" Trending on Google Amid Continuing Crisis as Drug Continues to Kill Californians

Los Angeles, CA January 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The search phrase, “fentanyl detox,” is trending on Google. While this is true nationwide, California is among the top ten states where those Google searches come from.

Alexia Rigos, Clinical Director of Detox LA, a renowned Los Angeles-based clinic, says the Google search data doesn’t surprise her. “We’re in a crisis situation across the country, and we’re certainly seeing the effects here in California, too,” she said. “People are dying - fentanyl overdose rates are more than double those of heroin.” According to CalMatters.org, “fentanyl was responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among 15- to 24-year-old Californians in 2021.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated, “more than 100,000 Americans — including about 10,000 in California — died of drug overdoses during the year-long period that ended April 2021.” Rigos points out that people don’t realize it’s literally fifty times more potent than heroin is, most of it is being manufactured illicitly, and shockingly, people often don’t even realize they are taking it - at least one-third of fentanyl sold in this country is sold as, or in, another drug.

While there is no way to tell from the Google search data whether it is those experiencing addiction issues or their terrified loved ones doing the searching, it is telling that the search term, “fentanyl detox near me,” had an even more dramatic spike of interest in November. Rigos says it is indicative that people are realizing they need help. She hopes they’ll turn to professionals to guide them. “It’s very difficult, if not impossible, for most people to successfully detox alone. We have often seen people return to the drug because they do it on their own. True detoxification is best realized under medical supervision. It can include a myriad of therapeutic programs - Cognitive-behavioral therapy, Dialectical behavior therapy, Family, and Group and Individual therapy. We help you find productive and fulfilling things to fill the time that used to be spent in drug activities. All of this gives you the support you need to ease the withdrawal process and truly begin your healing journey.”

