Moore announces the acquisition of Merkle Response Management Group

Moore continues to make investments in people and technology to expand capacity and accelerate dataflow.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company, announces that it has acquired Merkle Response Management Group, from Merkle Inc. Moore is making the investment in Merkle RMG, one of the nation's largest full-service direct response processing companies for over three decades, to support its ongoing expansion in processing operations with a portfolio of diverse capabilities and locations across the nation.

Merkle RMG is a processing, data and technology-driven company servicing the nonprofit, commercial and government sectors. The company provides its clients with single integration response processing solutions that include data capture, multi-platform CRM and banking integration while ensuring efficient and secure operations.

"At Moore, we have built industry-leading, next-generation technology capable of handling large mail volume and integrating with complex data, banking and reporting platforms," said Jeff Pelcher, chief executive officer, production services of Moore. "Acquiring Merkle RMG allows us to continue to grow and provide our clients with further capacity and redundancy. We welcome the Merkle RMG team to add to our operations in the Midwest and Northeast and will continue to invest in their growth and success."

"Becoming a Moore company is a synergistic step that is the best fit for our customers and the Merkle RMG team. This is an exciting new chapter in our 39-year history," said Kent Grove, president of Merkle RMG. "The leadership team at Moore has great respect for our company, employees, vendors and customers and is excited about the opportunity to enable our success to power our client's growth."

Moore is rebranding Merkle RMG to Moore RMG (Moore Response Management Group). This rebranding will be completed in the weeks ahead. The company has 600 employees. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

"Adding Merkle RMG to Moore is fueled by our commitment to being a partner to our clients that can handle large volumes of responses and manage complex data integrations across banking and CRM platforms, all while having our eye on maintaining the highest level of security, compliance and performance levels in the industry," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "In every step of the response data flow, we are continuing to advance how to streamline constituent data for accelerated cleansing and modeling for the most timely and accurate data available for clients."

For more information about Moore visit our website at wearemoore.com.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing and fundraising company in North America serving the nonprofit industry with approximately 5,000 employees across 43 locations. The company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Merkle Response Management Group

Merkle Response Management Group (RMG) is a processing, data and technology-driven company. By combining best-in-class direct-response processing, customer care and fulfillment solutions with actionable data insights, Merkle RMG drives one-to-one relationships for an improved donor and customer experience that increases retention and revenue. Applying best practices learned during 39 years in business, the company employs a high-tech/high-touch approach that helps minimize costs while ensuring a high level of donor and customer satisfaction through fast, accurate, secure and responsive service that is tailored to each client's requirements and strategic objectives. Merkle RMG serves more than 200 clients in the nonprofit, government and commercial markets. For more information about Merkle RMG, please visit merkleresponse.com.

Media Contact

Mac McKeever, 1st Degree, on behalf of Moore, 207-841-6110, mmckeever@1stdegree.com

SOURCE Moore