Traffic Advisory for January 4 - 7, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

Changing of the Governors Event – Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Temporary parking restrictions will be in place near the Massachusetts State House relating to the changing of the Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts from 2PM to 7PM on the following street:

  • Beacon Street- Both sides, from Spruce Street to Park Street

FENWAY

Frozen Fenway Events – January 6 and 7, 2023

The Boston Red Sox will be hosting Frozen Fenway on January 6 and 7, 2023. Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the event on the following streets:

  • Boylston Street, North side (odd side), from Kilmarnock Street to Brookline Avenue
  • Boylston Street, South side (even side), from Richard B. Ross Way to Ipswich Street
  • Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street
  • Burlington Avenue, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to end
  • Jersey Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue.
  • Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
  • Newbury Street, South side (Mass Pike side), from Kenmore Street to Brookline Avenue
  • Richard B. Ross Way, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street
  • Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

