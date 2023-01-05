Submit Release
EMU Cinema and Television Department Student Emir Akçalı Participates in “Tamirhane” Film

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Communication Faculty, Cinema and Television Department fourth year student Emir Akçalı participated as set photographer in the film titled “Tamirhane” produced by department academic staff member Emre Oskay. Directed by Erkan Kolçak Köstendil and scripted by Bülent Şakrak, “Tamirhane” came out to theaters as a Turkish comedy movie. The cast of the film consists of Nejat İşler, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Merve Dizdar, Bülent Şakrak, Ali Seçkiner Alıcı, Gökhan Kıraç, Engin Hepileri, Yaren Alaca, Erkan Koçak Köstendil and Erkan Can.

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Communication Faculty, Cinema and Television Department Head Prof. Dr. Bahire Efe Özad noted that the Cinema and Television Department provides academicians with market experience and students the opportunity to take part in leading productions in the field of cinema and television and thanked department academic staff member Emre Oskay, who is also a 2009-2010 Fall Semester graduate of EMU Communication Faculty, for the opportunities provided to the students. Reminding that EMU Cinema and Television Department students get a quality and privileged education, Prof. Dr. Özad congratulated Emre Akçalı on participating in “Tamirhane” film as the set photographer.

