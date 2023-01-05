Submit Release
Usher in a Healthier Start to the New Year with Dr. Kimberly Spair’s Empowered Reset

Dr Kimberly Spair

Dr Kimberly Spair

UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly holds a Ph.D. In holistic health and nutrition and has created the empowered reset to help participants thrive in 2023.

To Be Dated: Holistic health isn’t a new concept. People have sought holistic medicine and treatment methods for centuries. Eastern nations like India and China have well-developed medicinal practices and literature that utilize holistic medicine to prevent ailments and manage existing symptoms and conditions.

Dr. Kimberly Spair holds a postgraduate degree in holistic health and nutrition. She aims to empower women by helping them reclaim their health and vitality by using food as medicine. Her “Empowered Reset” program aims to help participants usher in a healthier start to the new year. The program is well-suited for participants looking to enhance their nutrition and learn to use food therapeutically to cleanse the body of unwanted pounds, toxins, and pathogens. In addition, it can also be used to find a sustainable eating plan that they can carry forward for the remainder of the year. The eight-day program can also be used as a group cleanse or to follow any of the medical medium ™️ cleanses, specifically a 3-6-9 or a 28-day cleanse. Live support is available through the 8 days via the community. In this community, Dr. Kimberly supports participants, including pregnant and nursing (breastfeeding) women.

Dr. Kimberly Spair’s program is designed to facilitate a community of like-minded people who wish to use holistic health and nutrition to uprootsymptoms and clarity while shedding unhealthy habits that impact their vitality and health. The program also includes a menu, shopping list, and daily food plan.

In conversation, Dr. Kimberly Spair shared, “My goal is to help people, particularly women, transform their lives and revitalize themselves by adopting healthy habits. I’ve personally used nutrition therapeutically to overcome chronic illnesses and disabling autoimmune dis-ease. I was diagnosed with Lyme disease and developed several neurological symptoms and autoimmunity because of it. I tried numerous options, including visiting countless doctors and taking several medications. Eventually, I found a way to reclaim my health and vitality. I want to use my experience to help people reclaim their health.”

The Empowered Reset program commences on January 9th, 2023. Interested parties can use the contact information below to enroll in the program or visit www.drkimberlyspair.com.

About Dr. Kimberly Spair

Dr. Kimberly Spair graduated from the University of South Carolina’s School of Public Health with a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders. Eventually, she obtained a Ph.D. in Holistic Health and Nutrition in 2020. Dr. Kimberly Spair focuses on the science of toxicology, epigenetics, and disease. She has dedicated her career to supporting and empowering women, families, and mothers by helping them regain their health and vitality through nutrition, herbs, and soul healing practices.

Website: www.drkimberlyspair.com
Email Address: office@drkimberlyspair.com

Usher in a Healthier Start to the New Year with Dr. Kimberly Spair's Empowered Reset

