CBP at JFK Intercepts Med Fly in Peppers

JAMAICA, N.Y. — The Med Fly is typically associated with citrus fruit, maybe they are adding vegetables to their diet? Thankfully skilled and alert U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at John F. Kennedy International Airport are very familiar with the diet of the Med Fly.

“We are very proud of our CBP Agriculture Specialists, who targeted, detected, intercepted, and thereby prevented the entry of this potential threat before it had a chance to harm our Agricultural and Economic vitality,” said Francis J. Russo, Director, Field Operations, New York Field Office.

During the month of December 2022, CBPAS at John F. Kennedy International Airport performed an inspection on three shipments of peppers from Spain. Upon examination, CBPAS found signs of damage on the peppers. A closer look utilizing magnifying glasses revealed larva feeding inside the pulp of the peppers. The larvae were submitted to USDA Plant Inspection Station for pest ID. The pests were positively identified as Ceratitis capitata or Medfly.

These discoveries at JFK and other ports of entry, lead to a national response. On December 29, 2022, the USDA issued Federal Order – DA-2022-42, prohibiting the importation of fresh bell peppers (Capsicum annum) for consumption from Spain into the U.S. due to the multiple detections of Mediterranean fruit fly (Ceratitis capitata, Medfly). It also prohibits overland in-bond transit movements of these materials south of 39° latitude and west of 104° longitude.

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDAAPHIS/bulletins/33f0fcf

The Mediterranean Fruit Fly (Ceratitis capitata or Medfly) is considered the most important agricultural pest in the world. The Medfly has spread throughout the Mediterranean region, southern Europe, the Middle East, Western Australia, South and Central America and Hawaii. The first of numerous U.S. mainland infestations occurred in Florida in 1929. It has been recorded infesting a wide range of commercial and garden fruits, nuts and vegetables, including apple, avocado, bell pepper, citrus, melon, peach, plum and tomato.

https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/resources/pests-diseases/hungry-pests/the-threat/med-fruit-fly