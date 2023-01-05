Wabash Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Submit Release
LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash WNC today announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call to review and discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Thursday, February 2, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash's website, www.onewabash.com, under "Events & Presentations." The conference call will be accessible by dialing (888) 440-6928, conference ID 6579482. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year following the date of the call. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash's website under "Events & Presentations."

Wabash's earnings press release, earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash's website by 7:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

About Wabash
As the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash WNC is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Sr Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@onewabash.com


