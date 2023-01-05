Clark Nuber PS Announces 2023 Promotions to Shareholders

Clark Nuber PS is pleased to announce team members promoted to shareholders, effective January 1, 2023.

Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, is pleased to announce the following team members have been promoted to shareholders, effective January 1, 2023:



Shelly Archuleta, Audit and Assurance. Shelly focuses 100% of her professional time on audit and consulting work for retirement and health & welfare plans, working closely with clients to strengthen their internal control systems and administrative practices. She also develops and teaches internal training programs for high quality audits that comply with applicable auditing and regulatory standards.

Maria Keating, State and Local Tax. Maria leads the State and Local Tax Services Group and specializes in multistate income/franchise, sales and use taxes, as well as other gross receipts taxes. She works closely with organizations across many different industries and is particularly knowledgeable in state tax risk assessment and mitigation.

Mike Nurse, Accounting and Consulting Services. Mike focuses on businesses in the professional services, not-for-profit, and governmental industries. He is a Certified Fraud Examiner and specializes in the prevention and detection of occupational fraud, forensic accounting, internal control reviews, COSO risk assessments, and various other operational accounting and consulting related engagements.

Sarah Wine, Audit and Assurance. Sarah serves a wide variety of not-for-profit organizations taking a client centered service approach to assisting those that help our community. She is a mentor to younger auditors within the firm and is a presenter at both internal and external seminars helping professionals understand best practices and the latest accounting pronouncements.

"Congratulations to our latest class of leaders on their tremendous accomplishment," said Tom Sulewski, CEO. "I've had the honor of working with each of them over their careers, and I look forward to seeing them grow the firm in their new roles."

In November 2022, Clark Nuber was recognized by The Accounting MOVE Project as a Best Public Accounting Firm for Women. We are proud that, as of these promotions, women make up half of our shareholder team.

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA and consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. For over 70 years, our professionals have provided sophisticated accounting and consulting services to clients here in the Pacific Northwest and throughout the world. With nearly 300 professionals, we bring world-class expertise to helping our clients implement strategies for financial health, management, and growth.

