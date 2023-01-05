New Financial Literacy Is Launching For Students

Reginald Rothschild is one of the world's most influential people in the Blockchain and finance industry.

He is known for his knowledge and commentary on trading illiquid assets and has been featured in many leading publications.

Reginald has featured in many leading publications, including Nasdaq™, CNBC™, The Wall Street Journal™, Financial Times™, New York Times™, USA Today™, BusinessWeek™, Forbes™, Fortune™, and many others.

Reginald known as @Mr.Wall.St on instagram has now created a brand-new Financial Literacy Academy named Portfolio Prodigies teaching students skills they need to be successful in the real world.

He has a firm belief that experiential learning works! The academy teaches students skills they need to be successful in the real world. These skills include budgeting, investing, and risk management.

Reginald started this academy because he wants to help students learn these essential skills. One of the biggest benefits of Portfolio Prodigies is that it is experiential learning. This means that students actually get to practice what they are learning.

For example, students learn how to invest by investing in fake stocks. This allows them to make mistakes without risking their actual money. Another benefit of Portfolio Prodigies is that it is affordable.

He says the academy offers scholarships to students who cannot afford the tuition fees. This makes the academy accessible to everyone.

It teaches essential skills that students need to be successful in the real world. The academy is also affordable and offers scholarships to students who cannot afford the tuition fees.

To learn more about Reginald Ringgold and his academy, make sure to visit: https://reginaldrothschild.com/

