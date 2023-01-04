Submit Release
To the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, January 4 - Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you and the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Christmas and extend my heartfelt wishes for happiness and prosperity to you all.

Historically, representatives of different nations and religious beliefs have lived in peace and tranquility in Azerbaijan, a country with an atmosphere of friendship, brotherhood and an advanced culture of coexistence. Azerbaijan, which is recognized in the world as a center of multiculturalism making a significant contribution to the development of inter-civilizational relations, has provided all its citizens with equal rights and freedoms regardless of their language, religion and nationality. The preservation and promotion of cultural diversity, the supreme principles of humanism and the traditions of tolerance, which have been formed in our society for hundreds of years, are among the priority directions of our public policy.

I want to note with a feeling of utmost satisfaction that our Christian compatriots, like all other ethnic and religious groups living in Azerbaijan, are keeping their traditions, language and culture alive, are closely involved in all areas of our public and political life, and fulfill their civic duties in the great development and construction processes underway of our republic.

Dear friends!

Christmas is a symbol of renewal, purity, mercy and kindness. On the occasion of this holy day, I once again congratulate all of you and wish your families happiness, abundance and blessings.

Happy holiday!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 January 2023

