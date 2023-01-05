SAN YSIDRO PORT OF ENTRY RESUMES LIMITED HOURS OF OPERATION AT PED-WEST

SAN YSIDRO, Calif., --- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced today the re-opening of the Pedestrian West facility at the San Ysidro port of entry (POE) beginning Monday, January 9, with limited hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“In an effort to provide additional crossing flexibility and service to our bi-national communities, we are working to restore our services to pre-pandemic status.” said Mariza Marin, Port Director, San Ysidro Port of Entry. “We will continue to effectively manage wait times to enhance the border crossing experience for travelers that enter through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.”

Members of the travelling public can monitor Border Wait Times via Border Wait Times (cbp.gov) or obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can make an informed decision of their travels. Wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the “Know Before You Go” section of the CBP website at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/know-before-you-go to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of prohibited items. “Know Before You Go’ brochures are also available at border ports.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a trusted traveler program, sign up now. For more information, please visit: Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security (dhs.gov).

