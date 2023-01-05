Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

On Jan. 3, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station were working their assigned duties when they noticed a white SUV leaving a subdivision on the northwest side of Laredo, Texas. The vehicle traveled east on Mines Road before turning to travel south on Santa Maria Avenue. The vehicle then turned into the parking lot of an apartment complex on Santa Maria Avenue. Border Patrol agents located the vehicle and searched the abandoned SUV.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents discovered five bundles inside. The vehicle and bundles were taken to the Laredo North Station, where it was determined, the bundles tested positive for marijuana. The bundles had a weight of 364 lbs. with a street value of $290,400.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.