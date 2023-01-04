Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,599 in the last 365 days.

Top PEI library picks for 2022

CANADA, January 4 - This past year was an exciting year for PEI Public Library Services. The new Charlottetown Library Learning Centre opened, hours expanded at Kensington Heritage Library, the Library of Things collection grew significantly, and Islanders borrowed over a half million items from the library system. 

Taking top spot as the most borrowed book for 2022 was The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny. 

“Our Island libraries are committed to helping children and adults develop a love of reading and learning. Library activities grew throughout 2022, and more Islanders than ever accessed free materials, programming, resources and community connections.”

- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson.

Here are the top library items Islanders borrowed in 2022:

  • Top Adult Fiction Book – The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny
  • Top Adult Non-Fiction Book – Indian in the Cabinet by Jody Wilson-Raybould
  • Top DVD – Jungle Cruise
  • Top Children's Book – Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley's Journal by Jeff Kinney 
  • Top French Book – Totalement givré! - Jeff Kinney
  • Top Adult Fiction eAudiobook – Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
  • Top Adult Fiction eBook – Meant to Be by Emily Giffin
  • Top Adult Non-Fiction eAudiobook – Will by Will Smith
  • Top Adult Non-Fiction eBook – Will by Will Smith

“Today's libraries are more than just books. Libraries are community hubs, where our dedicated staff support Islanders with a full range of items, programs and services. They also provide virtual resources and programs online through various platforms,” added Minister Jameson. 

Online collections continue to grow in popularity, with 142,627 eAudiobooks and eBooks borrowed through the libraries in 2022. Downloadable ebooks and audiobooks from OverDrive, interactive children's stories from TumbleBooks, and Ancestry Library Edition, are available to all library members. Membership is free to anyone living in PEI.

There are 25 public libraries across the province where Islanders can borrow books, DVDs and other materials, access the Internet and enjoy a variety of free programs.

Media contact
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer 
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Top PEI library picks for 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.