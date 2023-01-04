Inflationary support payment for Islanders arriving this week

CANADA, January 4 - Islanders are reminded that beginning this week, inflationary support payments stemming from the $58 million investment announced by the Province in October 2022 will be distributed to qualified individuals.

The January 2023 Inflationary Support Payment is a provincially funded initiative that will be delivered as a one-time addition to the PEI Sales Tax Credit in collaboration with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and will provide an income tested support payment of up to $500 per qualified individual and $1,000 for qualified couples and single parents.

“As the weather begins to cool and we continue to live through some of the most expensive times in recent memory, it is important that Islanders know that the Province is here to offer support during the difficult days and financial help is on its way. We are proud to partner with our federal colleagues to ensure we provide assistance to over 117,000 people during a time of need.” - Finance Minister Mark McLane

Qualified Islanders are reminded that there is no application needed and can anticipate receiving the provincially funded support beginning as early as January 5, 2023. Islanders must have filed their 2021 tax return with the CRA, and those who are not subscribed to direct deposit will receive their cheque in the mail.

