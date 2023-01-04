Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,599 in the last 365 days.

Inflationary support payment for Islanders arriving this week

CANADA, January 4 - Islanders are reminded that beginning this week, inflationary support payments stemming from the $58 million investment announced by the Province in October 2022 will be distributed to qualified individuals.

The January 2023 Inflationary Support Payment is a provincially funded initiative that will be delivered as a one-time addition to the PEI Sales Tax Credit in collaboration with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and will provide an income tested support payment of up to $500 per qualified individual and $1,000 for qualified couples and single parents.

“As the weather begins to cool and we continue to live through some of the most expensive times in recent memory, it is important that Islanders know that the Province is here to offer support during the difficult days and financial help is on its way. We are proud to partner with our federal colleagues to ensure we provide assistance to over 117,000 people during a time of need.”

- Finance Minister Mark McLane

Qualified Islanders are reminded that there is no application needed and can anticipate receiving the provincially funded support beginning as early as January 5, 2023. Islanders must have filed their 2021 tax return with the CRA, and those who are not subscribed to direct deposit will receive their cheque in the mail.

Media contact:    
Kip Ready
Department of Finance
kjready@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Inflationary support payment for Islanders arriving this week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.