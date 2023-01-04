Additional information sessions on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

CANADA, January 4 - Island property owners and tenants, not-for-profit organizations, and small businesses impacted by Hurricane Fiona are invited to attend information sessions on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program (PDFAP).

Anyone who would like to learn more about the PDFAP or who is unsure if they may qualify for this program is encouraged to attend one of these sessions. Each meeting will begin with a 30-minute presentation by Canadian Red Cross staff to review the program, eligibility criteria, and application processes, followed by a question period.

The information sessions will be held on the following dates, subject to weather conditions, across the province:

Stratford Town Hall Southport Room

234 Shakespeare Drive, Stratford

Thursday, January 5

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Cornwall Civic Centre Hall

29 Cornwall Road, Cornwall

Saturday, January 7

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Summerside

340 Notre Dame Street, Summerside

Wednesday, January 11

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Cavendish Farms Events Centre Hospitality Room

7085 PE-12, Tyne Valley

Wednesday, January 11

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Tignish

221 Phillip Street, Tignish

Thursday, January 12

9:30-11:30 a.m

Hunter River Community Hall

19816 PE-2, Hunter River

Thursday, January 12

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Belfast Rec Centre

3033 Garfield Road, Belfast

Friday, January 13

9:30-11:30 am

O’Shea’s Pub & Eatery

47 Anderson Road, Kinkora

Saturday, January 14

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Rodd Charlottetown Georgian Room

75 Kent Street, Charlottetown

Monday, January 16

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Murray River Hall

1084 McInnis Street, Murray River

Tuesday, January 17

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Three Rivers Sportsplex

85 Gleneleg Street, Georgetown

Wednesday, January 18

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Morell Fire Hall

19 Park Street, Morell

Saturday, January 21

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Justice and Public Safety

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca