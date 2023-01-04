Additional information sessions on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program
CANADA, January 4 - Island property owners and tenants, not-for-profit organizations, and small businesses impacted by Hurricane Fiona are invited to attend information sessions on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program (PDFAP).
Anyone who would like to learn more about the PDFAP or who is unsure if they may qualify for this program is encouraged to attend one of these sessions. Each meeting will begin with a 30-minute presentation by Canadian Red Cross staff to review the program, eligibility criteria, and application processes, followed by a question period.
The information sessions will be held on the following dates, subject to weather conditions, across the province:
Stratford Town Hall Southport Room
234 Shakespeare Drive, Stratford
Thursday, January 5
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Cornwall Civic Centre Hall
29 Cornwall Road, Cornwall
Saturday, January 7
2:00-4:00 p.m.
Royal Canadian Legion Summerside
340 Notre Dame Street, Summerside
Wednesday, January 11
1:30-3:30 p.m.
Cavendish Farms Events Centre Hospitality Room
7085 PE-12, Tyne Valley
Wednesday, January 11
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Royal Canadian Legion Tignish
221 Phillip Street, Tignish
Thursday, January 12
9:30-11:30 a.m
Hunter River Community Hall
19816 PE-2, Hunter River
Thursday, January 12
1:30-3:30 p.m.
Belfast Rec Centre
3033 Garfield Road, Belfast
Friday, January 13
9:30-11:30 am
O’Shea’s Pub & Eatery
47 Anderson Road, Kinkora
Saturday, January 14
2:00-4:00 p.m.
Rodd Charlottetown Georgian Room
75 Kent Street, Charlottetown
Monday, January 16
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Murray River Hall
1084 McInnis Street, Murray River
Tuesday, January 17
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Three Rivers Sportsplex
85 Gleneleg Street, Georgetown
Wednesday, January 18
1:30-3:30 p.m.
Morell Fire Hall
19 Park Street, Morell
Saturday, January 21
2:00-4:00 p.m.
Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Justice and Public Safety
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca